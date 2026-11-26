ADI Foundation and Hashed Global Management Limited Collaborate to Open Two-Way Market Access Between Asia, the Middle East and Africa
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) ABU DHABI, UAE, November 26, 2026 – ADI Foundation, the organization behind the institutional blockchain network ADI Chain, has signed a non-binding term sheet with Hashed Global Management Limited“(“Ha”hed”), an Abu Dhabi Global Market-based firm regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, establishing a reciprocal framework for market entry support between Asia and the Middle East and Africa.
The agreement comes as Asia-Pacific records the fastest growth in digital asset activity of any region. South Korea leads the region with a $449.1 billion crypto economy, followed by Japan ($228.3 billion), Hong Kong ($192.2 billion), China ($176.3 billion), and Taiwan ($140.4 billion). By linking that growth with the Middle East and Africa, ADI Foundation and Hashed aim to give companies and institutions in both regions a more direct route into each’other’s markets.
Under the term sheet, Hashed will identify and introduce institutions, corporates and ecosystem participants in South Korea, Japan and Thailand relevant to ADI Fo’ndation’s work, and provide market and ecosystem insights, as well as general counterparty context, to support those engagements. . In turn, ADI Foundation will introduce Hashed portfolio companies seeking to expand into the Middle East and Africa to relevant institutions and corporates in the region
The agreement brings together two complementary networks. Hashed works closely with the founders, exchanges and financial institutions that ma’e up Asia’s digital asset markets, while ADI Foundation works with the governments and institutions adopting blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa. By opening these networks to one another, the two organizations aim to put founders and operators in both regions in direct contact and accelerate cross-border collaboration across the digital asset ecosystem.
Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said:
“Asia is home to som’ of the world’s most dynamic digital asset markets, and many of its strongest companies are now looking to the Middle East and Africa for their next phase of growth. Our agreement with Hashed gives those companies a trusted route to governments and institutions across the region and connects ADI Foundation with the corporates and ecosystem partners shaping markets across South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Stronger links between these regions bring us closer to our mission of connecting one billion people and institutions to the digital ”conomy by 2030.”
Edward Hong, Licensed Director and Senior Executive Officer, Hashed Global Management Limited, said:
“Korea, Japan and Thailand have companies with the technical depth and industrial capability that the Middle East is actively looking for, and Abu Dhabi has the vision and the capital to deploy that capability at national scale. Hashed’s role is to connect the two precisely. This agreement runs in both directions, and what we are building with ADI Foundation is a corrido”.”
The proposed collaboration will be subject to definitive agreements between the parties and any applicable regulatory approvals.
The agreement comes as Asia-Pacific records the fastest growth in digital asset activity of any region. South Korea leads the region with a $449.1 billion crypto economy, followed by Japan ($228.3 billion), Hong Kong ($192.2 billion), China ($176.3 billion), and Taiwan ($140.4 billion). By linking that growth with the Middle East and Africa, ADI Foundation and Hashed aim to give companies and institutions in both regions a more direct route into each’other’s markets.
Under the term sheet, Hashed will identify and introduce institutions, corporates and ecosystem participants in South Korea, Japan and Thailand relevant to ADI Fo’ndation’s work, and provide market and ecosystem insights, as well as general counterparty context, to support those engagements. . In turn, ADI Foundation will introduce Hashed portfolio companies seeking to expand into the Middle East and Africa to relevant institutions and corporates in the region
The agreement brings together two complementary networks. Hashed works closely with the founders, exchanges and financial institutions that ma’e up Asia’s digital asset markets, while ADI Foundation works with the governments and institutions adopting blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa. By opening these networks to one another, the two organizations aim to put founders and operators in both regions in direct contact and accelerate cross-border collaboration across the digital asset ecosystem.
Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said:
“Asia is home to som’ of the world’s most dynamic digital asset markets, and many of its strongest companies are now looking to the Middle East and Africa for their next phase of growth. Our agreement with Hashed gives those companies a trusted route to governments and institutions across the region and connects ADI Foundation with the corporates and ecosystem partners shaping markets across South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Stronger links between these regions bring us closer to our mission of connecting one billion people and institutions to the digital ”conomy by 2030.”
Edward Hong, Licensed Director and Senior Executive Officer, Hashed Global Management Limited, said:
“Korea, Japan and Thailand have companies with the technical depth and industrial capability that the Middle East is actively looking for, and Abu Dhabi has the vision and the capital to deploy that capability at national scale. Hashed’s role is to connect the two precisely. This agreement runs in both directions, and what we are building with ADI Foundation is a corrido”.”
The proposed collaboration will be subject to definitive agreements between the parties and any applicable regulatory approvals.
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