MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The community-voted recognition caps more than two decades of serving businesses across the Triangle and nationwide.

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheeDigital has earned the Silver Award for Best Advertising/Marketing in the 2026 Raleigh's Best Awards, produced by The News & Observer. The recognition is chosen through public nomination and vote rather than a panel of industry judges, making it a direct reflection of the community TheeDigital has served since 2004.

This year's program drew 4,700 businesses, organizations, and individuals competing across 259 categories, with voters casting more than 429,000 votes, a 17% increase over last year. Nominations ran June 8 through June 19, with public voting from July 6 through July 24, and winners were announced October 25.

As an established Raleigh digital marketing and web design agency, TheeDigital works with businesses on their websites and the marketing that supports them, including SEO, AI search optimization, paid advertising, and content creation. The Silver Award follows a year in which the company also surpassed 120 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating, continuing to build the kind of direct, collaborative client relationships that community-voted recognition like this one is built on.

Richard Horvath, owner and president of TheeDigital, said,“ This one means a lot because it comes from the community we've been part of since 2004. We've built this company one client relationship at a time, and having our neighbors notice that is a different kind of recognition than winning over a panel of judges.”

The award adds to a growing list of third-party recognition for the company. TheeDigital is a Google Partner, a HubSpot Agency Partner, an Otterly AI partner, and a Meta Business Partner. The company maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and has also received Top Digital Agency recognition from UpCity Marketplace.

A Silver finish in a community-voted program measures something different than a judged award: it measures whether the people who actually live and do business in the Triangle noticed the work. For TheeDigital, that recognition sits alongside a year of expanding client reviews and deepening partnerships across the region.

About TheeDigital

TheeDigital is a Raleigh web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses throughout the Triangle and nationwide. Since 2004, the company has worked with more than 1,000 businesses on web design and development, SEO, AI search optimization, paid advertising, content creation, local search, and ongoing marketing strategy.

Further announcements are published in the TheeDigital newsroom.

CONTACT: TheeDigital 4205 Wake Forest Road, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC, 27609, United States +1 919 341 8901