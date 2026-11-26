MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One unit against the full buying checklist: a 7–14.1-inch Dual-Layer QLED screen, collision-locked dual-channel recording, ScenePilot DriveChat voice, 36-band DSP audio, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, and reliability engineered from the structure up

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATOTO today introduced the X10 AI car stereo for the United States and Japan. On paper it is a head unit: Android 13 on a Qualcomm octa-core processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, online through Wi-Fi, a 4G nano SIM, a built-in Cloud SIM, or a tethered phone. In the car it is closer to a dashboard rebuild. Anyone who has priced a factory-stereo replacement runs the same questions, in the same order: How good is the screen, really? Will it prove what happened in a parking lot? Can it be driven by voice? Will the sound justify the wiring? What happens to my phone? And will all of it still work in year five?

The X10 was engineered against that checklist, not around it. One unit covers all six answers: a Dual-Layer QLED screen from 7 to 14.1 inches, a built-in dual-channel dash cam with collision lock and parking watch, the ScenePilot DriveChat AI voice assistant, 36-band DSP amplification, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, and a reliability program that runs from the mounting bracket to the firmware update. The sections below take the checklist item by item - and the last item is the one that decides the other five.









Display

The screen comes first because every other feature lives behind it. The X10 offers six sizes from 7 to 14.1 inches, all using ATOTO's Dual-Layer QLED panel, with resolutions up to 1920×1200 and 550 cd/m2 of brightness. A matte anti-glare layer covers the touch surface, which matters more at noon than on a spec sheet. Floating-screen versions come in single-DIN and double-DIN form for different dashboards.

Phone integration

The phone still matters - it just stops being required. CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly, so maps, calls and messages arrive on the big screen with no cable; when the phone stays in a pocket, navigation, streaming and voice keep running on the unit's own Android 13 and its 4G connection. A dead phone battery no longer means a dead dashboard. An optional Maestro RR2 module, sold in North America, keeps factory steering-wheel keys and climate readouts on supported vehicles.









Recording and parking watch

The second item is the one drivers hope never to need. With ATOTO's AC-FHD02DV front camera and AC-FHD02LR rear camera connected, the unit records both channels at up to 1080p and loops older footage automatically. The G-sensor treats a collision as an event and locks that video on the spot; manual locking works too, and locked clips are never overwritten. Parked, the same sensor wakes the system within seconds of a bump and saves a 30-second locked clip, so the car keeps its witness with nobody inside. Review happens where the footage lives: clips play back on the head unit's own screen through the D-DVR app, and playback overlays the driving route on a map, so "where exactly did this happen" takes a tap, not a guess. Locked videos can be exported for permanent storage and opened on a computer. Outside the showroom the hardware holds up as well: a rear camera rated IP67, 136- and 140-degree viewing angles, night vision that keeps license plates readable, and recordings that survive an accidental ACC cut.









Assistant

The third item changes how the screen is used - or not used. DriveChat runs large AI models under ATOTO's ScenePilot software layer, which connects the unit, the phone, the cloud and the AI ecosystem behind them. Two wake words can be recorded, one for commands and one for conversation, so "open the camera" and "what does this warning light mean" do not compete for the same phrase. Navigation, questions and the ecosystem all work hands-free, which is the safer way to use a screen at speed. Two front-panel microphones with noise cancellation pick up speech over road noise, and an optional 3.5 mm microphone (AC-MIC20) can sit closer to the driver. The standard tier is free for the life of the unit; advanced models are paid options.









Amplifier and DSP

The fourth item is heard rather than seen. The amplifier delivers 4 x 49 W maximum, or 29 W RMS per channel, through four 4V RCA pre-outs, a dedicated subwoofer output and optical SPDIF. The DSP behind it carries 36 bands of EQ (18 front, 18 rear), time alignment in milliseconds or centimeters, crossovers to 48 dB/octave, and bi-amp or tri-amp routing, with no external processor in the chain. Time alignment is where the effect is easiest to hear: a few milliseconds of delay moves a vocal from the passenger footwell to the center of the dash.









Reliability, from the structure up

The last item decides whether the first five still work years from now. Owners judge a head unit on small things: whether it starts on the first press after a week parked, whether the screen still responds in a summer heatwave, whether the software keeps improving or quietly stops. ATOTO builds the X10 for those years. The company supplies both factory-fit programs and the aftermarket, and keeps the whole chain in-house: mechanical structure, user interface, hardware, software, validation testing, manufacturing and supply-chain management.

Reliability of a floating display is decided by how the structure is engineered. That is why ATOTO develops the screen, the mounting bracket and the control software as a single system, inside one engineering group. Three results follow:

Structure, not software. A vibration found on the vibration rig was corrected in the bracket itself. Nothing was patched in firmware to hide it, so the screen holds rigid and rattle-free at highway speed.

Thermal behavior, built in. A thermal limit measured in the climate chamber became a control curve in firmware: in extreme heat or cold the system backs off its own performance instead of failing. No redesign, no extra product cycle.

Service life, planned up front. The engineers who choose a component also plan its supply, so parts and service remain available years after the sale.

The payoff shows up years in: the X10 sleeps under 10 mA, wakes in under two seconds, and takes firmware updates over the air - so a car that sits for weeks still lights up on the first press.

That is the checklist in full - answered by one unit, and pointing one way. The X10 states what a dashboard should be in the AI era: the car's own intelligence rather than an accessory to the phone, seeing, listening, speaking and remembering on hardware built for years of ownership. Nor does the platform stop at the head unit. Building on the ScenePilot software layer, ATOTO will extend the same design philosophy to AI BOX and PND (portable navigation devices), bringing AI-native, connected in-car electronics to more cars and more drivers. The vision is the one ATOTO has always carried - "Create Unique Value": different where it matters, better where it counts, trusted for the long run.

About ATOTO

ATOTO designs and manufactures connected in-car electronics: Android head units, dash cameras, and the software that runs on them. Its products are sold in North America, Europe, Japan and other markets, under a research, design and direct factory-to-customer model that keeps hardware decisions, firmware updates and after-sales support with the same team. ATOTO's vision is "Create Unique Value," and its core spirit is "Different, Better, Trusted." ScenePilot, the company's software layer, connects devices, phones, the cloud and AI. Product information: Documentation and support: and....

The ATOTO X10 series is available through ATOTO official online store and Amazon store :



ATOTO Official Stor e: Amazon Store :

Separately, ATOTO will announce a 4G-connected dash cam, the DBT900, on its own timeline.

Contact person: Ella Li

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