MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV owners can save 25% with code BFCM25 on a 40A Level 2 wall charger and a 50A-rated EV extension cord for more flexible home charging

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home EV charging is meant to make daily driving easier-but when a charger cannot reach the vehicle or a home charging setup costs more than expected, convenience can quickly become a challenge. This Black Friday, EVDANCE is offering 25% off eligible products with code BFCM25, giving EV owners a more affordable way to combine Level 2 home charging with added cable reach.

At listed prices, customers can pair an EVDANCE 40A NEMA 14-50 wall charger with a 50A-rated, 21-foot EV extension cord for approximately $400 before tax, compared with $559.90 at regular prices. The two products are selected and added to the cart separately, so drivers can choose compatible products for their own garage, driveway or parking arrangement.

For commuters who charge overnight, households with multiple EVs, and owners of electric SUVs and pickups, the combination addresses two common home-charging needs: charging power for everyday use and more flexibility when a vehicle cannot park directly beside the charger. It may also be useful during the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel season, when visiting family members bring another EV or parking arrangements change.

More Charging Power for Everyday Home Use

The EVDANCE 40A Level 2 wall charger delivers up to 9.6 kW when connected to a suitable 240V circuit. Its NEMA 14-50 plug-in design offers an option for homes with a compatible receptacle, without requiring a hardwired installation. The charger can also be unplugged when needed.

Available in NACS and J1772 versions, the charger includes a 25-foot cable, adjustable charging current, app-based control, scheduled charging and energy monitoring. ETL certification and an IP66-rated enclosure add protection for everyday use.

For drivers who need a different installation, EVDANCE also offers a 50A hardwired wall charger for compatible home electrical setups.

Explore the EVDANCE wall charger lineup.

Extra Reach When the Parking Spot Is Out of Range

A wall charger's cable may not always reach the vehicle's charging port, especially when parking positions vary or the outlet is located in a less convenient spot. An EV-specific extension cord can provide additional reach while allowing drivers to use a compatible charging setup.

EVDANCE extension cords are available in NACS and J1772 configurations, with selected models rated for up to 50A, 240V and 12 kW. Features include 8 AWG copper conductors, a TPE cable jacket and durable construction designed for EV charging applications. Selected NACS Gen 2 models also include a button that can open a compatible Tesla charge port.

EVDANCE says it has sold more than 10,000 EV extension cords in North America over the past year, reflecting demand from drivers looking for more flexibility in their charging locations.

The extension cords are intended for compatible AC charging equipment and are not for DC fast charging or Supercharging. Drivers should confirm connector, current and equipment compatibility before use.

Explore EVDANCE EV extension cords.

Black Friday Savings on a More Flexible Charging Setup

With code BFCM25, eligible EVDANCE products are available at 25% off during the Black Friday promotion. Customers can select the wall charger and extension cord individually and add both to their cart to create a home charging setup that fits their needs.

For EV owners planning home charging upgrades or preparing for holiday visits, the promotion offers a chance to save on charging equipment designed to make everyday charging and parking arrangements more flexible.

Shop the EVDANCE Black Friday offer.

About EVDANCE

EVDANCE develops EV charging products, including wall chargers, portable chargers, extension cords and adapters, designed to support practical charging needs at home and on the road. The company focuses on combining useful features, charging flexibility and value for EV owners.

Media Contact

Daniel Cooper

EVDANCE

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evdances.com

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