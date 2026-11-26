MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed to be split and shared, these eagle-inspired warmers let couples and best friends stay warm together during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYALLASO today announced its eagle-designed rechargeable hand warmers as the ultimate winter accessory for couples and friends. Now available during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, the playful 2-pack is specifically designed for sharing-making it the perfect companion for winter date nights, holiday light shows, and snowy weekend getaways.

The Joy of the 2-Pack

While traditional hand warmers are built for solo use, FYALLASO designed its product around the concept of connection. Because it comes as a complete pair, there is always enough warmth to go around. You can easily tuck one into your partner's coat pocket while keeping the other in yours. During a freezing evening stroll through a holiday market or a cold night at a football stadium, you can simply hand the other half to a friend or loved one. It's a small gesture that delivers immediate, shared comfort.









Compact, Cute, and Smart

Weighing just 2 ounces and measuring 3.39 × 1.81 × 0.63 inches-smaller than a credit card-these warmers are virtually unnoticeable in a pocket until needed. The playful eagle-inspired design, featuring smooth edges and subtle wing-like textures, adds a fun aesthetic to any winter OOTD (outfit of the day). Available in multiple distinct colorways, couples can choose matching shades or pick contrasting colors that fit their personalities.









Zero Guesswork, Instant Warmth

Forget the awkwardness of a dead battery in the cold. Featuring a Clear LED Display, the smart screen shows the exact battery percentage and heat level at a glance. Whether you're heading out for a daily commute, winter camping, or cheering at a stadium game, a quick check ensures you step out fully prepared.









When the cold hits, these warmers are your go-to companion. Built with an intelligent AI temperature-control chip, they heat up in just 2 seconds. Simply press the eagle beak button to switch between 4 distinct levels (L1-L4), ranging from 100.4°F to 127.4°F. Perfect for indoor lounging or freezing outdoor adventures, they are a must-have for people who are always cold, offering soothing relief for Raynaud's syndrome.

Endurance for the Whole Evening









Winter dates and outings often last longer than expected. Each FYALLASO unit runs on a 2000mAh battery, delivering 5 to 10 hours of continuous warmth on a single charge, or up to 20 hours combined. Whether you're waiting in line for a popular holiday pop-up, watching a parade, or walking the dog together at night, the warmth will outlast the evening. The included Y-shaped USB-C cable also charges both units simultaneously.

Beyond the Date Night

The appeal of FYALLASO extends far beyond romance. It's a thoughtful "friendship gift" for best friends attending college together, a practical duo for hiking and camping, and a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts who love skiing or hunting.









Available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

As part of the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, FYALLASO hand warmers are now available at a special promotional price on Amazon. For shoppers looking for a unique, shareable gift to bring joy to someone's winter, this is the perfect opportunity.

About FYALLASO

FYALLASO designs affordable, practical personal comfort products with a focus on playful design and everyday usability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who want warmth that's easy to carry, easy to share, and easy to gift.

Media Contact

Name: Clara Yang

Email:...

FYALLASO Electric Hand Warmers Rechargeable:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:









