MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This Thanksgiving, Father Zachary Martin honors Dave Mason, who stood with Sophia's Mission and NEWHD from the start, and shares a free Rock 101 course.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Thanksgiving, Saint Sophia's Mission, NEWHD Radio and Veterans Classic Rock are giving thanks for the life and friendship of Dave Mason, and inviting rock fans to honor him by giving to the Dave Mason Legacy Fund at .Dave Mason, a founding member of Traffic and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died on April 19, 2026, according to his official site. He was 79. In his later years he hosted his radio show, Dave Mason's Feelin' Alright?, on NEWHD Radio and Veterans Classic Rock.When Saint Sophia's Mission and NEWHD Radio were just beginning, Dave was the first to reach out. He believed in the work of the mission, which offers training and opportunities in media for autistic people, people with disabilities and veterans, and he supported it from the very start."I loved Dave, and on this Thanksgiving I am so thankful for his friendship. Thanksgiving was Dave's favorite holiday, so this is the right day to remember him," said Father Zachary Martin of Saint Sophia's Mission. "From the very beginning, Dave was there for Sophia's Mission and NEWHD. He believed in us before almost anyone did. The best way I know to thank him is to keep his music playing and to help the cause his family has chosen in his name."The Dave Mason Legacy Fund was established by his wife, Winifred Wilson, and the Mason family at Carson Tahoe Health in Nevada. According to the fund's page, 100 percent of gifts support Carson Tahoe's Vehicles of Change, which bring free, play-based youth mental health programs to schools and communities in Northern Nevada. One of those vehicles, the SOUND IDEAS mobile music and podcast studio, is dedicated to Dave.To keep Dave's love of rock history alive, Father Zachary, known on the air as the Doc of Rock, has opened a free course called Rock 101 through Rock U on Veterans Classic Rock, for listeners of Veterans Classic Rock and NEWHD Radio. Lesson 1 is devoted to Dave Mason. Students who finish the course earn a just-for-fun PhD in Rockology, an honorary certificate, not a real degree.How to honor Dave this Thanksgiving- Give to the Dave Mason Legacy Fund:- Take Rock 101, Lesson 1: Dave Mason (free):- Start the full free Rock 101 course:- Hear Dave Mason's Feelin' Alright? on NEWHD:- Listen free: andAbout Saint Sophia's MissionSaint Sophia's Mission is an Orthodox Christian mission and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 84-2203344) registered in New Jersey that also operates in New York. Its mission is to offer training and meaningful opportunities in media and content creation for autistic people, people with disabilities and veterans. The mission runs the free Saint Sophia's Mission Job Board and the free radio stations NEWHD Radio and Veterans Classic Rock. Mailing address: 57 Grand St, Unit 3C, New Rochelle, NY 10801. Learn more at .Media contactFather Zachary MartinSaint Sophia's Mission...(212) 287-5792###

Father Zachary Martin

Saint Sophia's Mission

+1 212-287-5792

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Saint Sophia's Mission and NEWHD Radio Give Thanks for Dave Mason and Invite Fans to Support His Legacy Fund News Provided By NEWHD Radio November 26, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion



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