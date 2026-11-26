MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Stewart Law Firm leads litigation alleging failures in rideshare driver screening, qualifications, and oversight

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Stewart Law Firm, PLLC, is leading litigation against Uber Technologies Inc. and related entities following an October 2025 collision that claimed four lives, including those of two Uber passengers and a minor, and left another child seriously injured.The lawsuit, filed in Pima County Superior Court, alleges negligence, gross negligence, and failures by Uber to adequately screen, qualify, train and supervise its rideshare driver.According to the complaint, on Oct. 11, 2025, 82-year-old Waymon Hamlett was operating a 2021 Jeep Cherokee and actively transporting two paying Uber passengers when he attempted a left turn across oncoming traffic at the intersection of State Route 86 and West Old Ajo Way in Tucson.The Jeep collided with a Ford sedan carrying two minors.Uber passengers Dejon Nicole Weaver and Taylor Aleesha Herrington were pronounced dead at the scene, along with one of the minors traveling in the Ford. The other minor sustained serious injuries. Hamlett died four days later from injuries sustained in the collision.Grace Dill, who lost both her daughter and granddaughter in the crash, hopes the litigation will lead to changes in rideshare safety.“I hope to bring about change with this case. Uber should have safe and qualified drivers. Everyone expects that. We are talking about human lives being transported here,” Dill said.The complaint alleges that Uber failed to conduct adequate driver screening, properly assess Hamlett's ability to safely operate a rideshare vehicle and exercise reasonable care in monitoring, training and retaining its drivers.“When passengers request a ride through Uber, they place their safety in the hands of both the driver and the company that put that driver on the road,” said Stephen W. Stewart of The Stewart Law Firm.“This case raises serious questions about what Uber does to determine whether its drivers are qualified to safely transport passengers and what safeguards are in place to protect the traveling public. These families deserve answers.”The lawsuit names Uber Technologies Inc., Rasier LLC, Uber USA LLC and the estate of Waymon Hamlett as defendants.The plaintiffs are seeking damages for wrongful death, personal injuries and other losses resulting from the collision.“Our investigation will focus on what Uber knew, what it should have known and whether reasonable safety measures could have prevented this tragedy,” Stewart said.“No family should have to endure what these families are experiencing.”The Stewart Law Firm is working alongside Perez Law Group, PLLC, and Goldberg & Osborne LLP in representing the plaintiffs.The allegations in the complaint remain subject to adjudication. County of Pima, AZ Case No. C20268967 Hon. Randi L Burnett. For more information you can contact: Stephen W. Stewart, 4303 Russell Drive, Austin, Texas 78704...About The Stewart Law Firm, PLLCBased in Austin, Texas, The Stewart Law Firm represents individuals and families in personal injury and wrongful death litigation. The firm advocates for accountability on behalf of those affected by serious injuries and preventable tragedies.

Christine Haas

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Families Sue Uber Following Arizona Crash That Killed Four, Seriously Injured Child News Provided By Christine Haas Media November 26, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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