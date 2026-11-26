MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India's big infrastructure projects recorded a cumulative cost overrun of Rs 3.28 lakh crore in October this year, bringing their revised total cost to Rs 38.11 lakh crore, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

Total expenditure on these large projects, worth over ₹150 crore each, across 17 Central ministries and departments reached Rs 17.87 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 46.88 per cent of the project cost and indicating steady progress in project implementation, MoSPI said.

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 649 projects (35 per cent) having achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 (18 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation.

The transport and logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,324), with a cumulative cost of Rs 20.37 lakh crore, underscoring the priority given to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The report said physical and financial progress broadly move in together, with a large number of projects clustered at the initial (0-20 per cent) and advanced (81-100 per cent) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly started projects alongside many nearing completion.

While physical progress exceeds financial advancement in the 81-100 per cent range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation.

The Ministry of Railways has 288 ongoing projects (15 per cent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 7.38 lakh crore (19 per cent).

The Coal Ministry accounts for 121 ongoing projects (7 per cent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 2.22 lakh crore (6 per cent).

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development & GR are implementing 117, 108, 50 and 33 projects, respectively, with associated project costs of Rs 4.42 lakh crore, Rs 6.55 lakh crore, Rs 3.44 lakh crore and Rs 1.93 lakh crore, respectively.

The remaining 173 projects (9 per cent), with a total project cost of Rs 2.63 lakh crore (7 per cent), are distributed across various ministries and departments, including Higher Education, Civil Aviation, Steel, Telecommunications, Labour and Employment, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Health and Family Welfare, Mines, DPIIT, and Sports.

The Finance Ministry is asking detailed explanations from ministries for cost escalations exceeding the tolerance limit by 10 per cent on capital and infrastructure projects above Rs 5 crore. Ministries must specify whether overruns stem from implementation delays, higher input costs, or other factors, and revised timelines are sought before additional funds are allocated.