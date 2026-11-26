MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Aayush Sharma and Karan Tacker have joined forces for a new micro-drama series, 'The Purple Cafe'. The six-part drama will also feature Komal Pandey, Sakshi Shivdasani, Analee Cerejo and Srishti Shrivastava in key roles.

The series will comprise 6 stories, including 'Makeup Frenemies', 'Casting Call', 'Clash of the Vloggers', 'The Bro Code', 'Here Comes the SIL!' and 'Bride & Designer Prejudice'.

Shedding light on his next, Aayush Sharma shared,“As an actor, I'm always drawn to stories that allow me to surprise the audience and explore something different. I have always enjoyed being part of stories that entertain, connect with people and leave them wanting more. The Purple Cafe was an interesting concept, bringing together entertainment and everyday relatability while keeping the audience engaged. I enjoy experimenting with different characters and formats, and it was great to bring that energy to the screen. And of course, a great story deserves an equally memorable smile!”

Another core-cast member, Karan Tacker, added,“The way brands are approaching storytelling and communicating their narratives is evolving rapidly. The opportunity to bring a brand's ethos to life through a long-format series, rather than a conventional 60-second advertisement, was a refreshing change. It allows you to engage a much wider audience while giving them compelling characters, unexpected twists and a story that keeps them invested. The Purple Cafe gave me the opportunity to step into an unexpected character and explore a different facet of my craft within this format, which made the experience all the more interesting.”

Komal Pandey also went on to state,“I've always enjoyed storytelling that lets you play with your personality and show up in unexpected ways, and The Purple Cafe gave me a chance to do exactly that. There's drama, style and a character that people may not necessarily expect to see me play. I also love how micro-dramas can pack so much into a short format and still leave you wanting to know what happens next. It was a really fun world to step into.”

The makers of the Colgate Original micro-drama series have already unveiled the trailer of 'The Purple Cafe'.