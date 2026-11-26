MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it had provisionally attached a five-storey hotel in Karaikal, Puducherry, after tracing funds allegedly earned by a father and his three sons through gold smuggling, hawala dealings and illegal cryptocurrency transfers from France.

The agency valued Hotel Le Royale Palace and the land on which it stands at approximately Rs 12.64 crore. Its Chennai zonal office issued the attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, alleging that the family used proceeds from the overseas operations to buy the plot and build the hotel.

The investigation began with information from the French government about the alleged activities of Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, Mohamed Mubeen Nizamoudine, Shahine Shafique Mougamadou Nizamoudine and Rashine Nizamoudine. According to the ED, French authorities also alerted India to a link between the money generated abroad and the property in Karaikal.

The ED alleged that Nizamoudine and his sons carried out the transactions from France between 2019 and 2023, earning commissions on the dealings. Investigators said money from those operations began reaching a non-resident external (NRE) bank account in India in 2019, the same year the alleged activities began.

The agency identified two routes by which the funds allegedly reached the Indian account. One involved cash deposits in foreign currency. The other involved agents who arranged wire transfers from the United Arab Emirates. While the ED placed the commission-based operations in France, it identified the UAE as the source of the wire transfers.

In a chart accompanying its statement, the agency outlined how it linked the deposits and remittances to the completed hotel. It cited the purchase of the land, cash withdrawals and expenditure on construction as the steps through which the overseas earnings allegedly entered the Indian financial system.

The Rs 12.64-crore figure is the ED's estimate of the combined value of the land and building. The agency did not give a separate figure for the commissions allegedly earned overseas or specify how much money reached the account through cash deposits and wire transfers.

The attachment follows searches on October 28 at three premises in Karaikal, Puducherry and Chennai. The ED said it seized digital devices and documents it described as incriminating during those searches. The agency said its investigation into the alleged laundering of the funds is continuing.