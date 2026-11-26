MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (IANS) Odisha Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department has issued urgent directives to all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs) of the state, instructing to launch immediate rescue, rehabilitation and awareness drives to make urban areas across the state free from child labour, child begging and other forms of exploitation.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (IANS) Odisha Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department has issued urgent directives to all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs) of the state, instructing to launch immediate rescue, rehabilitation and awareness drives to make urban areas across the state free from child labour, child begging and other forms of exploitation.

The department said in a statement on Thursday that the directives were issued in compliance with an advisory from the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). The H&UD department has instructed all Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers to initiate immediate and coordinated action in close collaboration with their respective district administrations.

“As part of the initiative, Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers have been directed to approach their respective District Collectors to convene District Task Force meetings and formulate comprehensive, city-specific action plans for the identification, prevention and elimination of child labour and child begging,” the dept added.

The officials have also been asked to undertake regular joint inspections and rescue operations at vulnerable and high-risk locations, including traffic junctions, streets, markets, bus stands, railway stations, commercial establishments and construction sites to identify and rescue children engaged in child labour and begging. These operations will be conducted in coordination with the Police, labour department and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) of their respective districts.

The department stated that the children rescued during such operations will be treated as Children in Need of Care and Protection and produced before the respective Child Welfare Committees for appropriate intervention.

The authorities will ensure their placement in suitable Child Care Institutions, wherever required, along with access to formal education, healthcare, nutrition and counselling services in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The department asked municipal commissioners and executive officers to involve enforcement agencies such as Anti-Human Trafficking Units and Investigative Units for Crime Against Women in coordinated operations and take stringent legal action against organised begging rackets and individuals involved in exploiting children.

Officials have been directed to launch public awareness campaigns discouraging child labour and alms-giving, while encouraging citizens to report such instances and exploitation to the authorities for timely intervention and protection.

Classifying the directive as "Most Urgent," the H&UD department has instructed municipal commissioners and executive officers to personally monitor its implementation and ensure regular submission of progress reports to the Directorate of Municipal Administration. The reports will include details of action plans, inspection and rescue operations, and rehabilitation measures undertaken.