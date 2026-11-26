MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Former DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu has moved the Madras High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi district collector's complaint that local MLA C. Arul Vignesh sent her obscene messages in July.

Vignesh, who represents the reserved Kallakurichi constituency and belongs to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has denied the allegation.

In her petition, Somu questioned whether the collector could expect a fair investigation from the state police.

She alleged that officials responsible for acting on the complaint had remained silent and accused them of trying to shield Vignesh because he belonged to the ruling party.

Somu also questioned the decision to omit provisions of the Information Technology Act from the case.

She said the allegation concerned messages sent from the legislator's mobile phone to a woman officer and cited the omission as a further ground for transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The collector approached the Kallakurichi district superintendent of police seeking an investigation into the messages.

On the superintendent's instructions, the all-women police station in Kallakurichi registered a case against the legislator under five legal provisions.

Several political parties had called for action after the allegation became public.

The complaint had already come before the High Court through a separate petition filed by advocate R. Trisuli, who sought directions to register a first information report and ensure a fair investigation.

During the hearing, Justice V. Lakshminarayanan asked the Tamil Nadu government what action it had taken on the sexual harassment allegation.

On November 24, the government told the court that police had received a formal complaint on November 23 and registered the case. The judge appointed Tiruppur district superintendent of police Srishti Singh as the investigating officer and directed N. Gamini, Inspector General of Police (Administration), to oversee the investigation.

He directed the investigating officer to submit the final report by December 22.

Singh began the investigation on November 25. Police have summoned Vignesh to appear in person for questioning.

Separately, the state government has constituted a four-member internal complaints committee headed by senior IAS officer Kakarla Usha under the law governing sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

Assembly Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has also submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking a CBI probe into the collector's complaint.