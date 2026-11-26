MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) The West Bengal police have arrested six people for attacking policemen when they raided a godown and tried to arrest some people, said the police on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Darjeeling More area under the jurisdiction of Pradhan Nagar Police Station in Siliguri.

According to police, a team that visited the godown following a complaint came under attack from a group of people, leading to injuries to four policemen and damage to a police vehicle.

Among those injured was Sub-Inspector Gautam Mallick of Pradhan Nagar Police Station. The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at Siliguri District Hospital.

Those arrested have been identified as MD Gulfan alias Chhotan, MD Firoz, MD Shafiqul alias Safu, Irfan Alam, Shafuqul Islam and MD Safirul alias Masu.

A case has been registered against them on charges of attacking the police and vandalising a government vehicle. The accused were produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday.

Police said they had received information that dead cow skins and body parts were being stored at the godown for a prolonged period. A complaint had also been filed by members of the Bajrang Dal, following which a police team visited the site.

According to police, an argument broke out between officers and a section of local residents and persons associated with the godown, which soon escalated into a scuffle.

Police alleged that some individuals attacked the officers, prompting the deployment of additional forces to bring the situation under control.

However, people associated with the godown claimed that police personnel and Bajrang Dal members forcibly entered the premises after breaking the gate and initiated the violence.

Police said the six accused were identified and arrested after examining CCTV footage from the area. Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Vikramaditya Mandal, one of the leaders of the Hindu organisation in Siliguri, said, "When the Chief Minister himself declared that no one can touch a cow and that strict action will be taken if the police are attacked, where do these people get the courage to do such a thing! The police have been attacked."

He further said, "We demand that action should be taken against them. The killing of a cow will not be tolerated in West Bengal."