Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): As the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon prepares for its 10th edition on November 29, Adani Sportsline, the organisers of the event, partnered with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to facilitate race-day travel for participants. With AMC's support, the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) will operate special bus services across the city during the early hours of race day, making it easier for runners to reach the marathon venue. The milestone edition will also carry forward the marathon's #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of India's armed forces. Under the arrangement, AMTS will deploy 12 buses across six routes, with two buses assigned to each route. The services will operate from 1 AM to 6 AM on November 29, connecting runners from key locations across Ahmedabad, including Shela, South Bopal, Shilaj, Shantigram, Chandkheda, Vadaj, Thaltej, Naranpura, Ambawadi and Paldi, among others, as per a press release. The initiative reflects AMC's support for the city's sporting events and its efforts to make public transport more accessible to participants. The marathon has also partnered with 12 cafes across Ahmedabad to offer exclusive discounts to registered participants. The association adds to the race-week experience, giving runners an opportunity to enjoy special offers at participating establishments across the city. The participating cafes are Formula RC, Apna Fal, Chinese Wok Express, Seasalt Cafe, Zen Cafe, Greenr, Blockheads, Tea Tapri, AP Pickleball Cafe, Soul Square, Anytime at K's and Korebi X Terra. Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said,“We are grateful to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service for their support in making the marathon more accessible to runners. The special bus services will make it easier for participants to reach the venue and take part in the event. Over the years, Ahmedabad has embraced the marathon as its own, and this collaboration reflects the city's continued support for the event. We look forward to welcoming runners from across Ahmedabad and beyond as we celebrate a decade of running and pay tribute to the soldiers who serve our nation.” Over the past decade, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown into an important fixture on the city's sporting calendar. As it marks this milestone, the event continues to draw on the support of local institutions, businesses and citizens who have been part of its journey. (ANI)

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