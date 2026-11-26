New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A woman from Chhattisgarh who responded to a job advertisement on Facebook, hoping to work in Bangkok, was allegedly trafficked to Myanmar, where her passport was confiscated and she was forced to engage in online investment scams, highlighting the growing threat of fraudulent overseas employment offers used to lure Indians into cybercrime operations. The woman was eventually rescued during a raid and brought back safely to India, according to a case study shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as part of an alert warning people against deceptive job advertisements circulating on social media.

The case illustrates how seemingly legitimate overseas employment opportunities are increasingly being exploited by organised criminal networks to recruit unsuspecting individuals, transport them across borders and force them into cyber fraud activities. As per the I4C wing, the woman had responded to a Facebook advertisement offering employment in Bangkok. However, after reaching Thailand, the I4C wing said the woman was allegedly taken to Myanmar, where her travel documents were seized, leaving her vulnerable and unable to return independently. Instead of the promised job, it said, she was reportedly made to participate in online investment scams, a form of cyber fraud in which victims are approached with promises of lucrative returns and manipulated into transferring money through fraudulent investment platforms.

The I4C alert comes amid a series of similar cases in which Indian nationals have been recruited through fake overseas job offers and trafficked to cyber-scam centres in Myanmar, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries. The operations often involve recruitment agents in India, transit through Thailand and onward movement to scam compounds, where victims are forced to run investment, cryptocurrency or romance scams targeting people in different countries.

In a separate case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), three accused were chargesheeted in February 2026 for allegedly trafficking Indian youth to Myanmar's Myawaddy region. Investigators found that the victims were recruited through promises of legitimate jobs in Thailand and subsequently transported to Myanmar, where they were forced to create fake social media profiles and persuade people in the US, UK and Canada to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency applications.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also investigated networks trafficking Indians to Southeast Asian countries under the pretext of lucrative employment. In May 2026, the agency conducted searches at nine locations across four states and arrested one person in connection with an alleged trafficking network. Investigators found that victims were taken to scam compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia, where passports were confiscated, movement restricted and, in some cases, families were pressured to pay money for their release.

Press Information Bureau The scale of the problem is reflected in the government's rescue efforts. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have coordinated the rescue and repatriation of thousands of Indians trapped in such operations. In 2025 alone, 1300 Indians were rescued from Cambodia, 1501 from Laos and 1,594 from Myanmar, according to figures presented in the Lok Sabha by the government on February 13 while responding to a query of Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad.

The I4C, through its cybercrime awareness platform CyberDost, is playing a role in disseminating alerts, sharing case studies and educating people about emerging cybercrime methods and recruitment traps. The latest alert aims to make job seekers aware that social media advertisements promising overseas employment can also serve as recruitment channels for trafficking syndicates and cybercrime networks. The alert urges people to verify the credentials of foreign employers, recruitment agencies and job offers before applying or travelling abroad. Unverified recruiters, unusually attractive salary packages and offers circulated through social media should be treated with caution.

Authorities have repeatedly advised prospective overseas workers to check the authenticity of employers and recruitment agents through official channels and Indian missions abroad before accepting employment. The government has also urged people to report suspicious recruitment activity and seek assistance from authorities if they suspect they have been trapped. The Chhattisgarh woman's case underscores how an employment search can turn into trafficking and forced criminal activity, with victims stripped of their documents, freedom and ability to return home. The I4C alert seeks to prevent such incidents by encouraging verification before travel and raising awareness about the growing overlap between human trafficking and organised cybercrime.

Protector General of Emigrants (PGE) in the Ministry of External Affairs, through 16 Protectors of Emigrants (PoEs) across India, regularly coordinates with the State Governments regarding issues of illegal recruiting agencies and the ways to address challenges related to enforcement of emigration rules and regulations. The Ministry, in coordination with the Indian Missions and Posts abroad and offices of Protectors of Emigrants in India, takes quick and decisive action whenever instances of exploitation of job seekers by illegal agents come to notice. A list of 3,505 unregistered recruiting agents (till December 2025) has been published on the e-Migrate portal to caution prospective emigrants. This information is regularly updated based on the complaints filed by the aggrieved individuals and based on the inputs received from our Missions and Posts abroad. The complaints against the illegal agents and the dubious firms luring Indian youth in false recruitment offers through various channels are regularly shared with the respective state governments and other agencies such as I4C for suitable action. (ANI)