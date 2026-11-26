Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The legal team of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has denied reports claiming the actor has issued a legal notice to the content creator over the viral video featuring a conversation between Anant Ambani, Sadhguru and Shah Rukh Khan. Hirani & Associates, the authorised legal team of the actor, shared a statement on their Instagram handle on Thursday, clarifying that the alleged "purported" legal notice dated November 23 was not issued by SRK or on his behalf, and urged media outlets to remove misleading reports.

“The purported 'legal notice' dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it.”

“We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr Khan,” added the statement.

The controversy refers to the viral Instagarm reel featuring clips of Anant Ambani interacting with spiritual leader Sadhguru and Shah Rukh Khan having a separate conversation with Ambani at the recent Global Peace Honours 2026. Sharma's post suggested that Anant had asked the Bollywood superstar to“remain silent” during the interaction, triggering speculation and debate on social media. On Tuesday, a content creator alleged that the legal team of Shah Rukh Khan has sent him a defamation notice dated November 23 2026, asking him to take down the Reel and comply with certain demands within 48 hours. (ANI)