Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Constitution Day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday remembered the Congress' significant contribution during India's freedom struggle and in drafting the powerful Constitution. Addressing the gathering at "Samvidhan Raksha March" in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister praised Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar for providing equal opportunities to all through the Constitution, according to a release from the Telangana Chief Minsiter's Office.

The CM recalled that Congress was formed in 1885 with the goal of achieving independence for the nation and ensuring equal opportunities for all. "Many leaders sacrificed their lives to attain independence and also gifted us the Constitution. It was the Congress party which achieved independence through non-violence, without wars or bloodshed. Nehru and Ambedkar recognised the importance of giving power to the people and envisioned the Constitution to check the continuation of the legacy of power from Kings to their kin," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that some political forces were attacking the Constitution in an attempt to make their own power permanent and asserted the need to counter such assaults. "Democracy is the magnificent opportunity provided to us by the Constitution. It granted the right to vote for everyone, including tribal communities, Dalits, women, and minorities," he said.

Targeting the BJP, the Chief Minister claimed that the right-wing outfits made arguments against granting the right to vote to the poor and to women. He added that Dr BR Ambedkar ensured the right to vote for everyone. America did not grant women the right to vote for 100 years, although the country attained freedom 360 years ago, he added.

The CM accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of coming to power by making false promises in 2014. He claimed that the promise of doubling the income of farmers and bringing back black money remained unfulfilled. PM Modi retained power for a second and third term by dividing society on caste and religious grounds and false promises, CM Revanth Reddy charged.

CM Revanth Reddy further alleged that PM Modi, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah, industrialists "Adani, and Ambani" are conspiring to secure a fourth term by orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral rolls. "The Constitution is meant to determine who governs. Unfortunately, the rulers themselves are deciding who gets to be a voter. Already, 13 crore votes of Dalits, Adivasi (tribal communities), women, and minorities have been deleted, and the rulers are attempting to remove another 7 crore votes," he said.

Calling all to support the Gandhi family and defeat PM Modi's "Kaurava" army, the Chief Minister said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi "sacrificed their lives" for the cause of the nation. He said that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, are fighting to uphold the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, adding that PM Modi and his "coterie are continuing Godse legacy." Congress was born for India's independence and the BJP for power, he said.

Congress is immortal, continuing for 100 more years of existence, and it is not certain whether the BJP exists in the future in the country, CM Revanth Reddy said, that he aims to win 90 seats in Assembly elections and 15 MP seats in the next Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. "We are all servants of the people. I stand on this platform today thanks to the opportunity given to me by the people and the blessings of God", the Chief Minister said amid a gathering of Congress leaders and workers.

Constitution Day (also known as Samvidhan Diwas) is celebrated on November 26 annually to mark the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India. (ANI)