New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the pleas of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and former Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav in the IRCTC hotel corruption case. They have challenged the framing of charges by the trial court in the CBI case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the petition challenging the order of framing of charges. The detailed order of judgement is to be uploaded by the High Court. The High Court issued notice on January 5, 2026, on the plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Thereafter, notices were issued on other petitions. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Senior advocate Maninder Singh assisted by Ekta Vats, advocates Varun Jain and Navin Kumar had appeared for Lalu Prasad Yadav. ASG DP Singh alongwith Advocate Manu Mishra had appeared for the CBI. Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against him in the alleged IRCTC scam.

In October, 2025, the trial court had framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of tenders by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. His wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav had also been charged in the case for offences including criminal conspiracy and cheating. While framing the charges, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts had observed that Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as Union Minister for Railways, had allegedly abused his official position to manipulate eligibility conditions in a land tender process. The court had held that he was fully aware of the alleged conspiracy and had actively intervened in the decision-making process, resulting in substantial loss to the public exchequer. The case originates from a 2017 FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Yadav, members of his family, officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, and other private individuals. The CBI has alleged that between 2004 and 2009, when Yadav was the Railway Minister, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to award IRCTC hotel tenders in Patna and Puri to favoured parties in return for bribes in the form of prime land and shares. Following completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused persons. (ANI)