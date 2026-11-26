Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has welcomed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's communication to Netflix, reminding the streaming giant of its earlier advisory against streaming Pakistani-origin content in India. The development comes amid several complaints and representations received by the ministry over the possible availability of Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix India. The Pakistani series is reportedly scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. Ahead of its proposed release, several representatives have urged Netflix to keep the show out of its Indian catalogue.

Speaking to ANI, Ashoke Pandit expressed gratitude to the Government of India for reminding Netflix of the advisory issued on May 8, 2025, regarding the streaming of Pakistani content in the country.“We are very thankful to the Government of India for reminding Netflix, through a letter written to them last year as a reminder to them. I'm sure that now Netflix will adhere to the reminder issued by the government,” Pandit said. Questioning Netflix's decision to consider streaming the Pakistani show despite the earlier advisory, the filmmaker said,“One very surprising thing in this is that once the Government of India has already given you an advisory, how can you not abide by it, and how did you decide that this Pakistani show will be streamed in this country?”

Pandit further spoke about the strained relationship between India and Pakistan, arguing that streaming Pakistani content in India amid the prevailing tensions was insensitive to the country's sentiments and national concerns.“It's very sad. I mean, it is a matter of great regret that you are taking our sensitivity for granted, you are taking our national issues for granted, you are taking such a big issue of ours for granted,” he added. Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pandit pointed out that the date of the ministry's reminder was particularly significant. He said that November 26 serves as a reminder of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and questioned the decision to bring Pakistani content to Indian audiences against this backdrop.

Expanding his criticism beyond Netflix, Pandit also raised concerns over Indian performers collaborating with Pakistani singers at international events. Pandit also stated that a letter would be sent to Netflix within the next hour, reiterating the government's notification and reminding the platform of the earlier advisory. According to sources, the Ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment. (ANI)