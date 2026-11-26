MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will name their captain for the 2027 IPL season on Friday evening. The vacancy arose after seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this month.

IANS understands that former captain Rohit Sharma is likely to take charge of the side once again. Tilak Varma, India men's T20I captain, is also expected to feature as the vice-captain, though IANS also understands that no clarity has emerged over naming of a dedicated deputy to the captain on Friday evening.

Other players who have been in contention for a leadership role include Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to this year's T20 World Cup triumph and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who captained MI in their IPL 2026 clash against PBKS in Dharamshala.

If confirmed, it would mark a return to the top role for Rohit, who led MI for over a decade and guided them to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. That tally puts him level with MS Dhoni for the most trophies won as a captain in IPL history.

The change in the leadership role comes after a forgettable 2026 IPL campaign under Hardik Pandya. Mumbai won just four of their 14 league games and finished ninth in the 10-team table and that stretched their wait for a sixth title.

The franchise has also overhauled its coaching staff and new members include Kieron Pollard (head coach), Robin Uthappa (batting coach), Mitchell McClenaghan (bowling coach), T. Dilip (fielding coach), and Dhawal Kulkarni (development bowling coach), who are busy planning for the mini auction happening in Goa on December 16.

Pandya's tenure as MI skipper had been rocky from the outset. The franchise had brought him back from Gujarat Titans (GT), whom he led to IPL 2022 triumph, in an all-cash trade ahead of the 2024 season and made him captain.

MI's decision to replace Rohit with Pandya as the side's captain drew strong criticism, with sections of the Wankhede Stadium crowd booing him in their initial home games. With Pandya moving on to PBKS, Friday's announcement is expected to formally open a new chapter for MI, as they aim to break their trophy drought in 2027.