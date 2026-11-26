(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by: Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS– MENA



At a time when strong US economic data should have boosted the US dollar against the Japanese yen, the USD/JPY pair remained confined to a narrow range near 159, signaling a clear shift in the balance of forces across the foreign exchange market. The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter, while core inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 3.3% in October, well above the Federa’ Reserve’s 2% target. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims remained relatively low, highlighting the continued resilience of the US labor market and domestic demand. Nevertheless, these developments failed to trigger a strong upside move in USD/JPY, suggesting markets are increasingly looking beyond the US economy's immediate strength.

The key factor behind this behavior appears to be the repricing of expectations surrounding the Ba’k of Japan’s monetary policy path. Rising inflation in Japan, coupled with continued price pressures in the services sector, is strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan is moving closer to another interest-rate hike, particularly after producer prices for services rose 4.2% year-on-year in October, marking the strongest pace of increase since 1990. These figures are particularly important as the Bank of Japan assesses whether inflation is sustainable and whether higher input costs are increasingly being passed through to final consumer prices. As a result, every new inflation reading has become increasingly important for the Japanese yen and the broader USD/JPY outlook.

From this perspective, the USD/JPY equation is no longer simply a matter of whether the US economy is strong or weak. Instead, it is increasingly driven by the divergence between the monetary policy paths of the United States and Japan. While the latest US data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to maintain a relatively restrictive monetary policy stance, particularly with GDP growth reaching 4.3% and core inflation remaining elevated, markets had already priced in much of the expectation of a potential December rate hike. Consequently, positive surprises in US economic data are no longer sufficient on their own to push Treasury yields and the US dollar sustainably higher.

At the same time, Japan appears to be approaching a more important turning point for the yen. Japan’s core inflation rose to 2.2% year-on-year in October, while headline inflation reached 2.3%, keeping expectations for a December Bank of Japan rate hike firmly in place. With the central ba’k’s policy meeting approaching, Tokyo inflation data are becoming increasingly important because they provide an early indication of the broader price trend across Japan. This could influence inves’ors’ assessment of how prepared the Bank of Japan is to continue normalizing its monetary policy.

For this reason, the release of’Tokyo’s November Consumer Price Index will be a pivotal event for USD/JPY. Current expectations point to headline inflation in Tokyo rising to around 3%, while core inflation is also expected to remain elevated. Such an outcome could reinforce expectations for further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan. If the figures come in above expectations, the yen could receive additional support as markets begin pricing in a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan, particularly if the inflation data are accompanied by clearer hawkish signals from policymakers.

The comments from Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura are also gaining importance in this context, as they come at a particularly sensitive time ahead of the Tokyo inflation release. Any indication of a more hawkish monetary polic— stance—whether by confirming persistent inflationary pressures or supporting further interest-rate—increases—could give the yen a significant boost, even if US economic data continue to favor the dollar. Conversely, a more cautious tone could give USD/JPY an opportunity to regain its bullish momentum, particularly as the wide interest-rate differential between the United States and Japan remains a fundamental source of support for the US dollar.

However, the most notable development is that USD/JPY has so far failed to fully capitalize on strong US economic data, trading near 159 withi– the 158.50–159.50 range after spending several sessions in a narrow trading band following its November highs. This suggests the market is caught between the underlying strength of the US dollar and the growing risk of a more hawkish Bank of J’pan. The pair’s proximity to the 160 level also makes any further upside move increasingly sensitive, particularly as Japanese authorities continue to monitor yen movements closely after previous warnings about rapid, one-sided currency moves.

From a fundamental perspective, the most likely near-term scenario is continued consolidation, with USD/JPY becoming more sensitive than usual to Japanese economic data. If Tokyo inflation comes in above expectations, expectations for a Bank of Japan rate hike could strengthen, potentially allowing the yen to regain some ground and putting downward pressure on USD/JPY. On the other hand, if inflation data fall short of expectations while the US economy remains resilient and inflation stays elevated, the dollar could regain momentum, and the pair could once again attempt to test the 160 area.

Ultimately, the key battle for USD/JPY is no longer simply about the strength of the US economy. Instead, it is increasingly about the Bank of Japan’s ability to translate higher inflation into tangible monetary policy tightening. With Tokyo inflation and the Bank of Jap’n’s policy meeting approaching, any reading confirming persistent price pressures could have a greater impact than strong US data that have already been largely priced in. Against this backdrop, the 159 level appears to be a temporary equilibrium point rather than a final destination, while a break above 160 or a move below 158.50 could signal that USD/JPY is finally breaking out of its current period of indecision and establishing its next directional move.

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