(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)





The US dollar is holding close to its 2026 highs despite a sharp fall in Treasury yields this week. The Dollar Index is trading around 103.8 in thin Thanksgiving conditions, after touching a 19-month high on Monday.



The interesting part is that the dollar is holding firm even as yields fall. Normally that would take some support away from the currency, but expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening and continued safe-haven demand are keeping it strong.



We’nesday’s data gave the Fed more reason to stay hawkish. Core PCE inflation rose 3.3% year-on-year in October, up from 3.1% and above expectations, while third-quarter GDP growth was revised sharply higher to 4.3%. Weekly jobless claims also fell to 189,000, their lowest level in four months.



Markets now see another 25-basis-point rate hike ’t the Fed’– December 8–9 meeting as highly likely, with expectations also building for further tightening early in 2027.



The bond market has moved in the opposite direction this week. Renewed selling across technology and AI stocks pushed investors into Treasuries, taking the 10-year yield down towards 4.8%, its lowest level in around two and a half months.



That has reduced some of the dolla’’s yield advantage, but so far it has not been enough to reverse the broader move higher.



The Trump administra’ion’s latest tariff proposals are also worth watching. Washington has proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union, following a Section 301 investigation into excess industrial capacity. The measures still have to go through a hearing in January before they can take effect.



The yen is behaving differently. USD/JPY is trading around 159 despite the’dollar’s wider strength, while expectations for another Bank of Japan rate increase in December continue to build.



Japanese services producer prices rose 4.2% year-on-year in October, their fastest pace since 1990, adding to the case for further tightening. Most economists now expect the BOJ to raise rates again at its December meeting.



That means the interest-rate gap between the US and Japan could begin narrowing from both sides. It also keeps the 160 area in focus, particularly given the history of intervention around these levels.



From a technical perspective, the Dollar Index remains well above the 101.4 low seen earlier this month. The next level I am watching is 104.5. A confirmed break above there would strengthen the bullish case and give us more confidence that the current move has further to run.



Until then, I would still treat this as consolidation following a strong advance rather than chase the dollar at current levels.



Next week brings ISM manufacturing on Tuesday and the November payrolls report on Friday. Strong employment data would reinforce expectations for further Fed tightening and could give the dollar another push higher.



The risk is that a deeper technology sell-off keeps pulling yields lower, reducing som’ of the dollar’s rate advantage even if the Fed continues to tighten.



For now, the trend still favours the dollar, but we want confirmation above 104.5 before adding exposure.

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