(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) •400 MG8 PHEVs in the UAE and 170 in Saudi Arabia strengthen MG’s growing presence across fleet, public mobility and New Energy Vehicles in the Middle East

•Large-scale taxi deployment demonstrates the MG8 PHEV’s suitability for high-mileage operations, combining long range, efficiency, durability and reliability

•MG8 PHEV delivers up to 1,655 km of combined range, as well as fuel efficiency of 3.32L/100km



Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2026: MG Motor Middle East is strengthening its presence across the region’s fleet, public mobility and New Energy Vehicle sectors, with 570 MG8 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) entering taxi service across two of the Middle East’s largest automotive markets.



The deployment includes 400 MG8 PHEVs for Metro Taxi LLC in the UAE and a further 170 vehicles for a taxi network within Saudi Arabia, representing one of MG’s most significant regional fleet deployments to date.



The agreements were secured through MG’s official distributor partners, Inter Emirates Motors (IEM) in the UAE and Jiad Modern Motors in Saudi Arabia, and underline the growing role of New Energy Vehicles within high-mileage commercial and public mobility applications across the region.



“These agreements represent another important step in MG’s continued growth across the Middle East, as we expand our presence not only with individual customers, but across the region’s fleet and public mobility sectors,” said Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East. “New Energy Vehicles are central to that growth, and we are building a portfolio that can respond to the different ways people and businesses move across the region. The MG8 PHEV demonstrates that approach in action, bringing together the range, efficiency and comfort required for intensive taxi operations. Its selection by major operators in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a strong endorsement of the role we believe MG can play in the region’s evolving mobility landscape.”



With a combined driving range of up to 1,655 km and fuel consumption of 3.32L/100 km, the MG8 PHEV is designed to enable long operating periods while helping reduce fuel use and the frequency of refueling or charging stops.



The MG8’s deployment across taxi fleets in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia provides an important real-world proof point for the vehicle’s durability, reliability and efficiency under sustained daily use, supported by MG’s established distributor and aftersales networks in both markets.



The agreements form part of MG Motor Middle East’s wider expansion across fleet and New Energy Vehicles as the brand introduces a broader range of electrified models across the region.



Rather than pursuing a one-size-fits-all approach, MG’s regional NEV strategy is built around offering different technologies according to individual market conditions and customer requirements. Its growing portfolio spans hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and extended-range electric vehicles, allowing private customers and fleet operators to select the technology best suited to how their vehicles are actually used.



The latest taxi deployments further demonstrate how MG is expanding beyond the traditional passenger car market and establishing a broader role within the Middle East’s evolving mobility landscape, combining growing fleet partnerships with an increasingly diverse New Energy Vehicle offering.

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