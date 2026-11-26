Supra Industries Launches Bravura LDP Convolute Wheel for Precision Light Deburring
(MENAFN- SUPRA INDUSTRIES) PUNE, India — Supra Industries, a leading Indian manufacturer and wholesale supplier of industrial coated, bonded, and non-woven abrasive tooling, has announced the official commercial launch of its Bravura LDP (Light Deburring & Precision Polishing) Convolute Wheel series. Engineered specifically as a high-performance, Made-in-India alternative to costly imported light-deburring wheels, the new product line enables surgical toolmakers, Tier-One automotive suppliers, and centerless tube-polishing facilities to remove fine machining burrs and refine surface finishes without altering critical part tolerances.
Across precision metalworking industries, finishing contoured and close-tolerance components presents a persistent operational dilemma. Aggressive deburring wheels and coated abrasives frequently over-cut delicate edges, flatten radiused profiles, and distort dimensional tolerances on surgical instruments, hydraulic spools, and precision automotive shafts. At the same time, Indian manufacturers relying on imported non-woven polishing wheels face extended international shipping lead times, currency-driven price volatility, and minimum-order bottlenecks that inflate working capital costs.
The newly introduced LDP Convolute Wheel resolves both technical and supply-chain challenges through a spiral-wound, high-conformability non-woven architecture. Constructed by wrapping a continuous, resin-impregnated synthetic fiber web containing fine abrasive grains around a rigid central core, the wheel cushions contact pressure evenly across complex geometries. This spring-loaded structure removes micro-burrs and directional belt scratches cleanly while imparting a uniform, fine satin polish in a single controlled pass.
"When finishing forged surgical forceps, stainless steel valve stems, or precision-ground automotive bars, even a tiny amount of unintended stock removal can push a component out of inspection tolerance," said a Senior Technical Director at Supra Industries. "Historically, plants had to choose between paying steep premiums for imported light-deburring wheels or risking part geometry with overly rigid domestic alternatives. Our Bravura™ LDP Convolute Wheel is formulated with calibrated soft-to-firm web densities and fine-to-very-fine abrasive grades. It conforms naturally to intricate contours, runs cool to prevent thermal discoloration on austenitic stainless steel and titanium, and delivers consistent batch-to-batch performance right from our Pune manufacturing hub."
Technical Specifications for Precision & Centerless Polishing
Produced under strict international quality management standards, the Bravura™ LDP Convolute Wheel series is calibrated for pedestal buffers, backstand setups, automated robotic cells, and through-feed centerless polishing machines:
Calibrated Conformability & Density Range: Available in soft, highly conformable densities for curved surgical tools, turbine blades, and sporting hardware, alongside firmer densities for light edge deburring on stamped and CNC-turned automotive parts.
Fine & Very Fine Abrasive Formulations: Precision-dispersed abrasive grains micro-fracture cleanly under light feed pressure to eliminate coarse belt lines and achieve smooth, uniform surface finishes without substrate smearing.
Cool-Cutting Open-Web Thermal Dissipation: The porous, spiral-wound nylon fiber matrix channels ambient airflow directly through the contact zone, keeping workpiece temperatures well below thermal oxidation thresholds to prevent heat tint on stainless steel and medical-grade alloys.
Large-Diameter & Wide-Face Centerless Configurations: Offered in standard medium-to-large outer diameters alongside wide-face cylindrical rolls and precision-balanced inner bores for vibration-free coreless and centerless tube polishing.
Lowering Total Cost of Ownership Through Local Manufacturing
For financial officers, plant managers, and wholesale procurement teams, adopting the Bravura LDP Convolute Wheel replaces expensive imported consumables with reliable domestic production. Linear, self-refreshing fiber attrition significantly extends usable wheel lifespan over uncalibrated alternatives, minimizing machine changeover downtime and lowering consumable cost-per-part.
Manufactured and warehoused at Supra Industries’ Pune industrial hub, the LDP series is backed by volume-tier wholesale pricing, custom bore and width sizing, and rapid dispatch across India as well as international export corridors via Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
Availability and Technical Application Trials
The Bravura LDP Convolute Wheel series is available immediately for wholesale procurement, OEM supply contracts, and custom dimensional ordering. Process engineers and industrial buyers can request technical datasheets, sample wheels, or application consultations directly through Supra Industries' commercial portal.
Media & Commercial Inquiries:
Supra Industries
28/2, GROUND FLOOR, SANGHAVI COMPOUND, TELCO ROAD, MOHAN NAGAR, CHINCHWAD, PUNE- 411019
Website:
Email: ...
Across precision metalworking industries, finishing contoured and close-tolerance components presents a persistent operational dilemma. Aggressive deburring wheels and coated abrasives frequently over-cut delicate edges, flatten radiused profiles, and distort dimensional tolerances on surgical instruments, hydraulic spools, and precision automotive shafts. At the same time, Indian manufacturers relying on imported non-woven polishing wheels face extended international shipping lead times, currency-driven price volatility, and minimum-order bottlenecks that inflate working capital costs.
The newly introduced LDP Convolute Wheel resolves both technical and supply-chain challenges through a spiral-wound, high-conformability non-woven architecture. Constructed by wrapping a continuous, resin-impregnated synthetic fiber web containing fine abrasive grains around a rigid central core, the wheel cushions contact pressure evenly across complex geometries. This spring-loaded structure removes micro-burrs and directional belt scratches cleanly while imparting a uniform, fine satin polish in a single controlled pass.
"When finishing forged surgical forceps, stainless steel valve stems, or precision-ground automotive bars, even a tiny amount of unintended stock removal can push a component out of inspection tolerance," said a Senior Technical Director at Supra Industries. "Historically, plants had to choose between paying steep premiums for imported light-deburring wheels or risking part geometry with overly rigid domestic alternatives. Our Bravura™ LDP Convolute Wheel is formulated with calibrated soft-to-firm web densities and fine-to-very-fine abrasive grades. It conforms naturally to intricate contours, runs cool to prevent thermal discoloration on austenitic stainless steel and titanium, and delivers consistent batch-to-batch performance right from our Pune manufacturing hub."
Technical Specifications for Precision & Centerless Polishing
Produced under strict international quality management standards, the Bravura™ LDP Convolute Wheel series is calibrated for pedestal buffers, backstand setups, automated robotic cells, and through-feed centerless polishing machines:
Calibrated Conformability & Density Range: Available in soft, highly conformable densities for curved surgical tools, turbine blades, and sporting hardware, alongside firmer densities for light edge deburring on stamped and CNC-turned automotive parts.
Fine & Very Fine Abrasive Formulations: Precision-dispersed abrasive grains micro-fracture cleanly under light feed pressure to eliminate coarse belt lines and achieve smooth, uniform surface finishes without substrate smearing.
Cool-Cutting Open-Web Thermal Dissipation: The porous, spiral-wound nylon fiber matrix channels ambient airflow directly through the contact zone, keeping workpiece temperatures well below thermal oxidation thresholds to prevent heat tint on stainless steel and medical-grade alloys.
Large-Diameter & Wide-Face Centerless Configurations: Offered in standard medium-to-large outer diameters alongside wide-face cylindrical rolls and precision-balanced inner bores for vibration-free coreless and centerless tube polishing.
Lowering Total Cost of Ownership Through Local Manufacturing
For financial officers, plant managers, and wholesale procurement teams, adopting the Bravura LDP Convolute Wheel replaces expensive imported consumables with reliable domestic production. Linear, self-refreshing fiber attrition significantly extends usable wheel lifespan over uncalibrated alternatives, minimizing machine changeover downtime and lowering consumable cost-per-part.
Manufactured and warehoused at Supra Industries’ Pune industrial hub, the LDP series is backed by volume-tier wholesale pricing, custom bore and width sizing, and rapid dispatch across India as well as international export corridors via Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
Availability and Technical Application Trials
The Bravura LDP Convolute Wheel series is available immediately for wholesale procurement, OEM supply contracts, and custom dimensional ordering. Process engineers and industrial buyers can request technical datasheets, sample wheels, or application consultations directly through Supra Industries' commercial portal.
Media & Commercial Inquiries:
Supra Industries
28/2, GROUND FLOOR, SANGHAVI COMPOUND, TELCO ROAD, MOHAN NAGAR, CHINCHWAD, PUNE- 411019
Website:
Email: ...
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