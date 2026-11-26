Up to 90% Off: What to Buy and Where to Shop at Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 26 November 2026: The 3 Day Super Sale, a much-loved fixture on Dubai's shopping calendar, returns from 27 to 29 November, with discounts of up to 90% across Dubai's malls, boutiques and neighbourhood stores, just in time for the global Black Friday shopping weekend.
More than 500 participating brands are taking part, covering fashion, footwear, beauty, jewellery, electronics, home, sports and family shopping. Offers will be available across some of the city’s most popular malls and retail hubs, including Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Beach, JBR, The Outlet Village, Palm Jumeirah Mall, WAFI and several other participating destinations.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), selected offers at participating retailers will continue until 3 December to cover the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad.
Shoppers can look forward to savings at brands including:
Fashion
●Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange: 40 to 50 per cent off
●Pull&Bear: 40 per cent off selected items
●Bershka: 30 to 50 per cent off Urban Outfitters: 30 to 75 per cent off
●Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Tory Burch: 30 to 50 per cent off
●H&M: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Hugo Boss, Diesel and Calvin Klein: 30 to 40 per cent off selected items
●CELINE: A complimentary arcade-style claw machine experience, with a gift in every capsule and bigger prizes including handbags and small leather goods
●Cotton On and Cotton On Body: 40 per cent off selected items
●PacSun: 30 to 50 per cent off
●COCO by Cotton Collection: 30 to 90 per cent off
●REDTAG, OVS and ELEGANZA LA MODE: Up to 90 per cent off
●Nautica: 60 to 80 per cent off
●Balmain, Pierre Cardin, Aizone and 1B: 70 to 75 per cent off
●Ralph Lauren: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Givenchy: 40 to 50 per cent off
●Priceless: 55 to 90 per cent off
●Anthropologie: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Levi's, American Eagle Outfitters, Next, Springfield and Sfera: 40 per cent off all items
●Mango, Mango Man and Massimo Dutti: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Zara: 40 per cent off selected items on 27 November only
●Lefties, Reserved and Brands: 25 to 70 per cent off
●LC Waikiki: 30 per cent off all items
●Superdry: 40 to 70 per cent off
●lululemon and Vuori: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Aeropostale: Everything AED 99 and below
●The Labels Factory: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on everything
●Matalan: Buy 1, Get 1 Free on all items
●Bauhaus and Chic Chic: Buy 1, Get 1 Free
●U.S. Polo Assn.: 50 per cent off select styles, with an extra 20 per cent off select styles
●Yamamay, Khaadi and Fred Perry Outlets: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Temperley London: 30 to 70 per cent off, plus an additional 10 per cent on selected items
Home
●Royal Palace, Dantone Home and Al Huzaifa Furniture: Up to 90 per cent off
●IKEA: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Bloomr: 50 to 75 per cent off
●United Furniture: 30 to 80 per cent off
●Aura: 75 per cent off selected items
●Crate & Barrel: 25 to 70 per cent off
●CB2: 25 to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 15 per cent on selected items
●H&M Home and SunCoast: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Western Furniture, Linen Obsession and Ace: 25 to 75 per cent off
●The White Company London: 25 to 60 per cent off
●Dimora: Up to 55 per cent off selected items
Tech
●Geekay: PS5 console and accessories bundles from AED 469, PC bundles from AED 4,499 and Nintendo Switch offers from AED 2,379, with gaming accessories 25 to 80 per cent off
●Jumbo Electronics: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Harman House: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Samsung Store, Eros Store, Honor, Huawei and Dreame: Bosch Series 4 washing machine at AED 1,599 (was AED 2,649), Samsung 750L refrigerator at AED 2,299 (was AED 3,149) and TCL 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED TV at AED 4,699 (was AED 5,699)
●Virgin Megastore: Spend AED 200 or more on Hasbro products for a chance to win a prize
Footwear and Accessories
●Sole Therapy and REP: Up to 90 per cent off
●K Corner and The Closet: Up to 90 per cent off
●Anne Klein: AED 149 on everything
●Call It Spring and Kipling: Half price on all products
●New Balance and Longchamp: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Deichmann, Valencia Shoes, Shoe Mart and Shoexpress: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Bally, Dune London and Manolo Blahnik: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Birkenstock: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Crocs, Geox and ALDO: 30 per cent off selected items
●Hush Puppies and TOMS: 40 per cent off all items
●Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Salomon and ALLBIRDS: 50 per cent off selected items
●Fyor: 55 per cent off selected items
●Emirates Optical: 40 to 90 per cent off
●Dubai Optical, Opti Vision, OPTICS FOR LESS and Aster Optics: 25 to 90 per cent off (Aster Optics from 28 November)
●Al Jaber Optical: Get a second pair free
●Optx By Al Jaber: Buy 1, Get 1 Free on a wide range of frames and sunglasses
●Yateem Optician, Occhiali Optics and Sun Eye Optical: 55 per cent off selected items
Sports and Department Stores
●Galeries Lafayette and Day to Day: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Bloomingdale's, Harvey Nichols and Marks & Spencer: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Primark: 30 to 50 per cent off
●LuLu Hypermarket, Lulu Express Supermarket: 25 to 70 per cent off
●Underground Sport: Spend AED 800 and get AED 150 off, or spend AED 1,000 and get AED 200 off
●GYMSHARK, Orlando Sports and Runners: Up to 50 per cent off
●Skechers: 40 per cent off selected items
●Athlete's Co and SPORTS CO: 30 per cent off selected items
●Decathlon and Under Armour: 25 per cent off selected items
Fragrance and Beauty
●V Perfumes, Perfume Gallery, Coral Perfumes and Odora: Up to 90 per cent off
●Al Hajis, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Essenzi Perfumes and V Brand Gallery Outlet: Up to 90 per cent off
●XPressions Style: 25 to 90 per cent off
●Beautique, BELLISSIMO and Layal Beauty: Up to 80 per cent off
●Abdul Samad Al Qurashi: 50 per cent off all items
●Watsons, Boots, Aster Pharmacy and BinSina Pharmacy: 25 to 75 per cent off
●The Body Shop and Ulta Beauty: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Sephora and FACES: 25 to 70 per cent off, only on 30th November
●Yves Rocher: 25 to 60 per cent off
●Charlotte Tilbury: 25 per cent off all items
●MAKE UP FOR EVER and Elemis: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Shiseido Ginza Tokyo: 30 per cent off selected items
●Kiehl's, L'Occitane and Molton Brown: Up to 50 per cent off
Kidswear and Toys
●Monsoon Children, Babycare and B&G Store: 25 to 70 per cent off
●Mom Store: 25 to 70 per cent off select styles, plus an extra 10 per cent off everything
●Carter's: 50 per cent off, plus an extra 10 per cent off
●Disney Store, Little Angels, Ralph Lauren Kids and Mamas & Papas: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Okaïdi: 40 per cent off all items
●Mothercare, The Children's Place, Skechers Kids and Tommy Hilfiger Kids: 40 per cent off selected items
●Babies & More: 30 per cent off selected items
●Claire's: Multiple Buy and Get Free offers on select styles from 28 November
●LEGO: 30 per cent off selected items
●Geekay: Assorted toys 25 to 30 per cent off, and 35 per cent cashback as XPs on assorted figurines
Gold and Jewellery
●Al Masroor Jewellery: 50 to 75 per cent off
●Alliali Jewellery: 25 to 60 per cent off
●Zen Diamond: 50 per cent off all items
●Farah Jewellery: 25 to 50 per cent off selected diamond, pearl and colourstone jewellery
●Swarovski: 30 to 40 per cent off
●Pandora and Damas: 25 to 30 per cent off selected items
●Charriol: 50 per cent off selected items
●Daniel Wellington and Guess & GC: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Time House: 25 to 50 per cent off
●G-SHOCK: 50 per cent off selected items
Offers, dates and availability vary by outlet. Terms and conditions apply.
Full details of Eid Al Etihad celebrations and events across Dubai are available on Visit Dubai. Follow @dubaifestivals on Instagram and Dubaifestivals on TikTok for updates.
More than 500 participating brands are taking part, covering fashion, footwear, beauty, jewellery, electronics, home, sports and family shopping. Offers will be available across some of the city’s most popular malls and retail hubs, including Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Beach, JBR, The Outlet Village, Palm Jumeirah Mall, WAFI and several other participating destinations.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), selected offers at participating retailers will continue until 3 December to cover the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad.
Shoppers can look forward to savings at brands including:
Fashion
●Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange: 40 to 50 per cent off
●Pull&Bear: 40 per cent off selected items
●Bershka: 30 to 50 per cent off Urban Outfitters: 30 to 75 per cent off
●Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Tory Burch: 30 to 50 per cent off
●H&M: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Hugo Boss, Diesel and Calvin Klein: 30 to 40 per cent off selected items
●CELINE: A complimentary arcade-style claw machine experience, with a gift in every capsule and bigger prizes including handbags and small leather goods
●Cotton On and Cotton On Body: 40 per cent off selected items
●PacSun: 30 to 50 per cent off
●COCO by Cotton Collection: 30 to 90 per cent off
●REDTAG, OVS and ELEGANZA LA MODE: Up to 90 per cent off
●Nautica: 60 to 80 per cent off
●Balmain, Pierre Cardin, Aizone and 1B: 70 to 75 per cent off
●Ralph Lauren: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Givenchy: 40 to 50 per cent off
●Priceless: 55 to 90 per cent off
●Anthropologie: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Levi's, American Eagle Outfitters, Next, Springfield and Sfera: 40 per cent off all items
●Mango, Mango Man and Massimo Dutti: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Zara: 40 per cent off selected items on 27 November only
●Lefties, Reserved and Brands: 25 to 70 per cent off
●LC Waikiki: 30 per cent off all items
●Superdry: 40 to 70 per cent off
●lululemon and Vuori: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Aeropostale: Everything AED 99 and below
●The Labels Factory: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on everything
●Matalan: Buy 1, Get 1 Free on all items
●Bauhaus and Chic Chic: Buy 1, Get 1 Free
●U.S. Polo Assn.: 50 per cent off select styles, with an extra 20 per cent off select styles
●Yamamay, Khaadi and Fred Perry Outlets: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Temperley London: 30 to 70 per cent off, plus an additional 10 per cent on selected items
Home
●Royal Palace, Dantone Home and Al Huzaifa Furniture: Up to 90 per cent off
●IKEA: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Bloomr: 50 to 75 per cent off
●United Furniture: 30 to 80 per cent off
●Aura: 75 per cent off selected items
●Crate & Barrel: 25 to 70 per cent off
●CB2: 25 to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 15 per cent on selected items
●H&M Home and SunCoast: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Western Furniture, Linen Obsession and Ace: 25 to 75 per cent off
●The White Company London: 25 to 60 per cent off
●Dimora: Up to 55 per cent off selected items
Tech
●Geekay: PS5 console and accessories bundles from AED 469, PC bundles from AED 4,499 and Nintendo Switch offers from AED 2,379, with gaming accessories 25 to 80 per cent off
●Jumbo Electronics: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Harman House: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Samsung Store, Eros Store, Honor, Huawei and Dreame: Bosch Series 4 washing machine at AED 1,599 (was AED 2,649), Samsung 750L refrigerator at AED 2,299 (was AED 3,149) and TCL 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED TV at AED 4,699 (was AED 5,699)
●Virgin Megastore: Spend AED 200 or more on Hasbro products for a chance to win a prize
Footwear and Accessories
●Sole Therapy and REP: Up to 90 per cent off
●K Corner and The Closet: Up to 90 per cent off
●Anne Klein: AED 149 on everything
●Call It Spring and Kipling: Half price on all products
●New Balance and Longchamp: 30 to 70 per cent off
●Deichmann, Valencia Shoes, Shoe Mart and Shoexpress: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Bally, Dune London and Manolo Blahnik: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Birkenstock: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Crocs, Geox and ALDO: 30 per cent off selected items
●Hush Puppies and TOMS: 40 per cent off all items
●Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Salomon and ALLBIRDS: 50 per cent off selected items
●Fyor: 55 per cent off selected items
●Emirates Optical: 40 to 90 per cent off
●Dubai Optical, Opti Vision, OPTICS FOR LESS and Aster Optics: 25 to 90 per cent off (Aster Optics from 28 November)
●Al Jaber Optical: Get a second pair free
●Optx By Al Jaber: Buy 1, Get 1 Free on a wide range of frames and sunglasses
●Yateem Optician, Occhiali Optics and Sun Eye Optical: 55 per cent off selected items
Sports and Department Stores
●Galeries Lafayette and Day to Day: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Bloomingdale's, Harvey Nichols and Marks & Spencer: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Primark: 30 to 50 per cent off
●LuLu Hypermarket, Lulu Express Supermarket: 25 to 70 per cent off
●Underground Sport: Spend AED 800 and get AED 150 off, or spend AED 1,000 and get AED 200 off
●GYMSHARK, Orlando Sports and Runners: Up to 50 per cent off
●Skechers: 40 per cent off selected items
●Athlete's Co and SPORTS CO: 30 per cent off selected items
●Decathlon and Under Armour: 25 per cent off selected items
Fragrance and Beauty
●V Perfumes, Perfume Gallery, Coral Perfumes and Odora: Up to 90 per cent off
●Al Hajis, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Essenzi Perfumes and V Brand Gallery Outlet: Up to 90 per cent off
●XPressions Style: 25 to 90 per cent off
●Beautique, BELLISSIMO and Layal Beauty: Up to 80 per cent off
●Abdul Samad Al Qurashi: 50 per cent off all items
●Watsons, Boots, Aster Pharmacy and BinSina Pharmacy: 25 to 75 per cent off
●The Body Shop and Ulta Beauty: 25 to 75 per cent off
●Sephora and FACES: 25 to 70 per cent off, only on 30th November
●Yves Rocher: 25 to 60 per cent off
●Charlotte Tilbury: 25 per cent off all items
●MAKE UP FOR EVER and Elemis: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Shiseido Ginza Tokyo: 30 per cent off selected items
●Kiehl's, L'Occitane and Molton Brown: Up to 50 per cent off
Kidswear and Toys
●Monsoon Children, Babycare and B&G Store: 25 to 70 per cent off
●Mom Store: 25 to 70 per cent off select styles, plus an extra 10 per cent off everything
●Carter's: 50 per cent off, plus an extra 10 per cent off
●Disney Store, Little Angels, Ralph Lauren Kids and Mamas & Papas: 30 to 50 per cent off
●Okaïdi: 40 per cent off all items
●Mothercare, The Children's Place, Skechers Kids and Tommy Hilfiger Kids: 40 per cent off selected items
●Babies & More: 30 per cent off selected items
●Claire's: Multiple Buy and Get Free offers on select styles from 28 November
●LEGO: 30 per cent off selected items
●Geekay: Assorted toys 25 to 30 per cent off, and 35 per cent cashback as XPs on assorted figurines
Gold and Jewellery
●Al Masroor Jewellery: 50 to 75 per cent off
●Alliali Jewellery: 25 to 60 per cent off
●Zen Diamond: 50 per cent off all items
●Farah Jewellery: 25 to 50 per cent off selected diamond, pearl and colourstone jewellery
●Swarovski: 30 to 40 per cent off
●Pandora and Damas: 25 to 30 per cent off selected items
●Charriol: 50 per cent off selected items
●Daniel Wellington and Guess & GC: 25 to 50 per cent off
●Time House: 25 to 50 per cent off
●G-SHOCK: 50 per cent off selected items
Offers, dates and availability vary by outlet. Terms and conditions apply.
Full details of Eid Al Etihad celebrations and events across Dubai are available on Visit Dubai. Follow @dubaifestivals on Instagram and Dubaifestivals on TikTok for updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment