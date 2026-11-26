Igloo enters EMEA with acquisition of Dubai InsurTech Democrance
(MENAFN- Pro Global) •Acquisition gives Igloo a base of operations in the Gulf to grow both its embedded insurance business and Igloo Tech Solutions across Europe, Middle East and Africa, following its entry into Turkey last month
•Igloo to bring embedded insurance to e-commerce, consumer finance, digital banking and e-wallet platforms in the region, while Democrance's insurer clients, including Sukoon, AXA, AIG and MetLife Gulf, gain Igloo's AI-native capabilities across the value chain
•Democrance's experience building technology for commercial lines, including property, casualty and health, complements Igloo's general insurance expertise
Dubai, 26 November 2026 — Igloo, Southeast Asia's full-stack insurtech company building the operating system for insurance, today announced its acquisition of Democrance, a UAE-born and headquartered insurance technology company whose clients include insurers across EMEA and Asia.
Democrance will operate as Democrance by Igloo, and Co-Founder Michele Grosso will continue to lead the business as Chief Executive Officer.
Democrance gives Igloo a base of operations in the Gulf from which to grow both its embedded insurance business and Igloo Tech Solutions across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The acquisition follows Igloo's entry into Turkey through its partnership with Sigortayeri earlier in October, and its acquisition of Thailand insurtech Eazy Digital in June.
The transaction also highlights the UAE's growing role as a hub for homegrown technology companies scaling internationally, with Democrance's journey reflecting the country's ambition to foster globally competitive businesses.
“Igloo’s acquisition of Democrance reflects international investors’ confidence in the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and the ability of businesses founded here to compete globally,” said H.E. Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia. “Through our support for Future100 companies at Investopia’s annual gathering, we help bring promising businesses to the attention of global investors and potential partners. We welcome this investment as an opportunity to build on Democrance’s achievements, with the UAE serving as a base for further innovation and international expansion.”
Embedded insurance for the Gulf's digital platforms
Igloo has facilitated more than 2.2 billion policies through its partners' platforms since 2019 and processes over 100 million a month. It works with more than 100 commercial and insurer partners, including Shopee, Dana, Tokopedia, TrueMoney, GCash and Telkomsel.
From Dubai, Igloo will offer embedded insurance through e-commerce, consumer finance, digital banking and e-wallet platforms across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt initially, drawing on Democrance's relationships with local insurers to build and launch products.
The Gulf's insurance market presents significant opportunities for digital transformation and growth. In the UAE, gross written premiums reached AED 74.8 billion (US$20.4 billion) in 2025, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, according to the Central Bank of the UAE. Despite continued market growth, insurance penetration across the Middle East remains relatively low by international standards, highlighting the opportunity for technology-led innovation to expand access, improve distribution and modernise insurance operations.
“More than half the population of the Middle East and North Africa is under 30, and in Saudi Arabia 85% of retail payments are already electronic. That makes the apps people use every day the most direct way to reach them with insurance,” said Raunak Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Igloo. “Democrance gives us a base, a team and insurer relationships in the region from day one, so we can grow embedded insurance and Igloo Tech Solutions side by side. Over the next three to five years, we expect embedded cover to become a standard part of how people in the region shop, borrow and pay.”
Seizing an opportunity with complementary tech stacks
Founded in Dubai in 2015, Democrance runs an Enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform that insurers and brokers use to build, sell and administer life, health and property and casualty products, from retail to commercial lines. Its clients include regional insurers Sukoon and Salama and global groups AXA, AIG and MetLife Gulf.
Igloo’s AI-native operating system has cut claims turnaround from days to minutes and product launch cycles from months to days. With the acquisition, Igloo brings these capabilities to insurers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Through Igloo Tech Solutions, Democrance's clients and other insurers in the region now gain the platform Igloo runs its own business on, with AI across product build, sales and claims. In the other direction, Democrance's technology for commercial cover, such as property, casualty and health, complements the personal accident, gadget, travel and other general insurance products Igloo's platform already supports.
The combined capabilities bring completeness to Igloo Tech Solutions, which will cover distribution, and mid and back office AI tech capabilities across both retail and commercial insurance.
Igloo estimates the revenue opportunity in commercial insurance SaaS in the MENA region to be US$450 million.
“Our ambition from day one was to make insurance more accessible and inclusive through technology. Since then, we have evolved into a trusted technology partner for insurers across multiple markets, helping them modernise their distribution and operations. Joining forces with Igloo marks an exciting new chapter in that journey,” said Michele Grosso, Co-Founder and CEO of Democrance by Igloo. “By combining our enterprise SaaS and AI capabilities with Igloo's technology, scale and embedded insurance ecosystem, we can accelerate our mission and transform how insurance is built, distributed and managed - and, most importantly, how it is accessed, experienced and used by existing and previously underserved consumers.”
•Igloo to bring embedded insurance to e-commerce, consumer finance, digital banking and e-wallet platforms in the region, while Democrance's insurer clients, including Sukoon, AXA, AIG and MetLife Gulf, gain Igloo's AI-native capabilities across the value chain
•Democrance's experience building technology for commercial lines, including property, casualty and health, complements Igloo's general insurance expertise
Dubai, 26 November 2026 — Igloo, Southeast Asia's full-stack insurtech company building the operating system for insurance, today announced its acquisition of Democrance, a UAE-born and headquartered insurance technology company whose clients include insurers across EMEA and Asia.
Democrance will operate as Democrance by Igloo, and Co-Founder Michele Grosso will continue to lead the business as Chief Executive Officer.
Democrance gives Igloo a base of operations in the Gulf from which to grow both its embedded insurance business and Igloo Tech Solutions across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The acquisition follows Igloo's entry into Turkey through its partnership with Sigortayeri earlier in October, and its acquisition of Thailand insurtech Eazy Digital in June.
The transaction also highlights the UAE's growing role as a hub for homegrown technology companies scaling internationally, with Democrance's journey reflecting the country's ambition to foster globally competitive businesses.
“Igloo’s acquisition of Democrance reflects international investors’ confidence in the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and the ability of businesses founded here to compete globally,” said H.E. Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia. “Through our support for Future100 companies at Investopia’s annual gathering, we help bring promising businesses to the attention of global investors and potential partners. We welcome this investment as an opportunity to build on Democrance’s achievements, with the UAE serving as a base for further innovation and international expansion.”
Embedded insurance for the Gulf's digital platforms
Igloo has facilitated more than 2.2 billion policies through its partners' platforms since 2019 and processes over 100 million a month. It works with more than 100 commercial and insurer partners, including Shopee, Dana, Tokopedia, TrueMoney, GCash and Telkomsel.
From Dubai, Igloo will offer embedded insurance through e-commerce, consumer finance, digital banking and e-wallet platforms across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt initially, drawing on Democrance's relationships with local insurers to build and launch products.
The Gulf's insurance market presents significant opportunities for digital transformation and growth. In the UAE, gross written premiums reached AED 74.8 billion (US$20.4 billion) in 2025, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, according to the Central Bank of the UAE. Despite continued market growth, insurance penetration across the Middle East remains relatively low by international standards, highlighting the opportunity for technology-led innovation to expand access, improve distribution and modernise insurance operations.
“More than half the population of the Middle East and North Africa is under 30, and in Saudi Arabia 85% of retail payments are already electronic. That makes the apps people use every day the most direct way to reach them with insurance,” said Raunak Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Igloo. “Democrance gives us a base, a team and insurer relationships in the region from day one, so we can grow embedded insurance and Igloo Tech Solutions side by side. Over the next three to five years, we expect embedded cover to become a standard part of how people in the region shop, borrow and pay.”
Seizing an opportunity with complementary tech stacks
Founded in Dubai in 2015, Democrance runs an Enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform that insurers and brokers use to build, sell and administer life, health and property and casualty products, from retail to commercial lines. Its clients include regional insurers Sukoon and Salama and global groups AXA, AIG and MetLife Gulf.
Igloo’s AI-native operating system has cut claims turnaround from days to minutes and product launch cycles from months to days. With the acquisition, Igloo brings these capabilities to insurers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Through Igloo Tech Solutions, Democrance's clients and other insurers in the region now gain the platform Igloo runs its own business on, with AI across product build, sales and claims. In the other direction, Democrance's technology for commercial cover, such as property, casualty and health, complements the personal accident, gadget, travel and other general insurance products Igloo's platform already supports.
The combined capabilities bring completeness to Igloo Tech Solutions, which will cover distribution, and mid and back office AI tech capabilities across both retail and commercial insurance.
Igloo estimates the revenue opportunity in commercial insurance SaaS in the MENA region to be US$450 million.
“Our ambition from day one was to make insurance more accessible and inclusive through technology. Since then, we have evolved into a trusted technology partner for insurers across multiple markets, helping them modernise their distribution and operations. Joining forces with Igloo marks an exciting new chapter in that journey,” said Michele Grosso, Co-Founder and CEO of Democrance by Igloo. “By combining our enterprise SaaS and AI capabilities with Igloo's technology, scale and embedded insurance ecosystem, we can accelerate our mission and transform how insurance is built, distributed and managed - and, most importantly, how it is accessed, experienced and used by existing and previously underserved consumers.”
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