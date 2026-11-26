Synopsys Launches EPIC HPC Scale-Up Program in India with AWS and Syncious to Accelerate Access to Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing
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Synopsys Launches EPIC HPC Scale-Up Program in India with AWS and Syncious to Accelerate Access to Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing
Key Highlights:
•The EPIC program allows customers to access a ready-to-use AWS environment, operated by Syncious, for running Ansys simulation workloads and evaluating HPC performance
•Customers receive support through a 30-day Proof of Concept (PoC), helping them assess the benefits of increased CPU core counts and multi-GPU configurations for their simulation workloads
Pune, 26 November, 2026: Synopsys, Inc., today announced the launch of EPIC (Enabling simulation Performance through Intelligent Compute), the HPC Scale-Up Program in India, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Syncious. This is a new initiative designed to simplify access to cloud-based high-performance computing (HPC) resources and help customers evaluate the potential of cloud HPC for c simulation workloads.
The EPIC program will provide eligible customers across different segments and industries with a fully supported, 30-day Proof of Concept (PoC) on a ready-to-use AWS environment using Amazon FSx for Lustre, AWS Parallel Computing Service (AWS PCS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for compute and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for data storage. This will enable engineering teams to run their simulation workloads in the cloud and assess potential performance benefits, such as reduced runtime, running complex and parallel jobs, through access to increased CPU core counts and multi-GPU configurations, while gaining practical experience with cloud-based HPC.
Speaking about the collaboration Murali Pullela, India Business Leader for Simulation & Analysis, Synopsys, said: “Access to scalable HPC resources is becoming an important part of the engineering workflow with engineering teams taking on increasingly complex simulation workloads. Supported by Synopsys’ engineering expertise, the EPIC program is designed to give customers in India a practical way to experience the potential of cloud-based HPC using their own simulation workloads. By bringing together simulation, cloud infrastructure and local technical support, we will enable customers to explore new levels of scale and performance with greater confidence.”
The initiative, launched at the Ansys LS-DYNA User Conference in Pune, marks the first customer availability under the program and establishes a foundation for a broader customer enablement initiative in India.
The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities from all three organizations. Synopsys will lead customer engagement and provide Ansys application and engineering expertise. AWS will provide the scalable cloud foundation for PoC execution through services including Amazon EC2, AWS PCS, Amazon FSx, and Amazon S3, together with cloud technical expertise. Syncious will deploy and configure SyncHPC as the HPC orchestration layer, simplifying the deployment and operation of Ansys simulation workloads on AWS through cluster provisioning, job scheduling, auto-scaling, storage integration, workload monitoring, and centralized management.
Tanmay Shete, Co-founder & Director-Product Management at Syncious, said, “Engineering teams don’t just need more compute; they need a practical path to the cloud. It is about having the right environment, technical guidance and support to make the transition practical. Through our collaboration with Synopsys and AWS under the EPIC program, Syncious will help customers get hands-on experience using SyncHPC platform for their simulation workloads. It’s a meaningful step in making advanced simulation more accessible to engineering teams across multiple disciplines.”
As engineering organizations increasingly look to scale simulation workloads, access to flexible HPC infrastructure can help engineering and IT teams explore new approaches to computationally intensive workloads without being constrained by traditional infrastructure models. The EPIC program is designed to provide customers with a practical, supported pathway to evaluate these capabilities using their own simulation requirements. The India launch represents the first phase of the initiative, with the program expected to provide a foundation for expansion across Asia Pacific and subsequently other global markets.
About the EPIC Program
EPIC (Enabling simulation Performance through Intelligent Compute), the HPC Scale-Up Program is an initiative from Synopsys and Syncious in collaboration with AWS to help customers evaluate cloud-based HPC for engineering simulation workloads. Through the EPIC program, customers can register through a program webpage and explore a supported 30-day PoC environment for their simulation requirements. The initiative combines Synopsys' expertise in engineering simulation, AWS' cloud infrastructure capabilities and Syncious' expertise in cloud environment management and customer support. The program is initially focused on India, with the objective of developing a scalable model that can support customers across additional markets over time.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at
About Syncious Systems
Syncious is a technology and cloud services partner focused on helping organizations adopt and manage cloud-based solutions. As part of the EPIC program, Syncious will support the cloud environment and help customers through the PoC journey, enabling a streamlined experience for evaluating HPC workloads on AWS.
Synopsys Launches EPIC HPC Scale-Up Program in India with AWS and Syncious to Accelerate Access to Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing
Key Highlights:
•The EPIC program allows customers to access a ready-to-use AWS environment, operated by Syncious, for running Ansys simulation workloads and evaluating HPC performance
•Customers receive support through a 30-day Proof of Concept (PoC), helping them assess the benefits of increased CPU core counts and multi-GPU configurations for their simulation workloads
Pune, 26 November, 2026: Synopsys, Inc., today announced the launch of EPIC (Enabling simulation Performance through Intelligent Compute), the HPC Scale-Up Program in India, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Syncious. This is a new initiative designed to simplify access to cloud-based high-performance computing (HPC) resources and help customers evaluate the potential of cloud HPC for c simulation workloads.
The EPIC program will provide eligible customers across different segments and industries with a fully supported, 30-day Proof of Concept (PoC) on a ready-to-use AWS environment using Amazon FSx for Lustre, AWS Parallel Computing Service (AWS PCS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for compute and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for data storage. This will enable engineering teams to run their simulation workloads in the cloud and assess potential performance benefits, such as reduced runtime, running complex and parallel jobs, through access to increased CPU core counts and multi-GPU configurations, while gaining practical experience with cloud-based HPC.
Speaking about the collaboration Murali Pullela, India Business Leader for Simulation & Analysis, Synopsys, said: “Access to scalable HPC resources is becoming an important part of the engineering workflow with engineering teams taking on increasingly complex simulation workloads. Supported by Synopsys’ engineering expertise, the EPIC program is designed to give customers in India a practical way to experience the potential of cloud-based HPC using their own simulation workloads. By bringing together simulation, cloud infrastructure and local technical support, we will enable customers to explore new levels of scale and performance with greater confidence.”
The initiative, launched at the Ansys LS-DYNA User Conference in Pune, marks the first customer availability under the program and establishes a foundation for a broader customer enablement initiative in India.
The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities from all three organizations. Synopsys will lead customer engagement and provide Ansys application and engineering expertise. AWS will provide the scalable cloud foundation for PoC execution through services including Amazon EC2, AWS PCS, Amazon FSx, and Amazon S3, together with cloud technical expertise. Syncious will deploy and configure SyncHPC as the HPC orchestration layer, simplifying the deployment and operation of Ansys simulation workloads on AWS through cluster provisioning, job scheduling, auto-scaling, storage integration, workload monitoring, and centralized management.
Tanmay Shete, Co-founder & Director-Product Management at Syncious, said, “Engineering teams don’t just need more compute; they need a practical path to the cloud. It is about having the right environment, technical guidance and support to make the transition practical. Through our collaboration with Synopsys and AWS under the EPIC program, Syncious will help customers get hands-on experience using SyncHPC platform for their simulation workloads. It’s a meaningful step in making advanced simulation more accessible to engineering teams across multiple disciplines.”
As engineering organizations increasingly look to scale simulation workloads, access to flexible HPC infrastructure can help engineering and IT teams explore new approaches to computationally intensive workloads without being constrained by traditional infrastructure models. The EPIC program is designed to provide customers with a practical, supported pathway to evaluate these capabilities using their own simulation requirements. The India launch represents the first phase of the initiative, with the program expected to provide a foundation for expansion across Asia Pacific and subsequently other global markets.
About the EPIC Program
EPIC (Enabling simulation Performance through Intelligent Compute), the HPC Scale-Up Program is an initiative from Synopsys and Syncious in collaboration with AWS to help customers evaluate cloud-based HPC for engineering simulation workloads. Through the EPIC program, customers can register through a program webpage and explore a supported 30-day PoC environment for their simulation requirements. The initiative combines Synopsys' expertise in engineering simulation, AWS' cloud infrastructure capabilities and Syncious' expertise in cloud environment management and customer support. The program is initially focused on India, with the objective of developing a scalable model that can support customers across additional markets over time.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at
About Syncious Systems
Syncious is a technology and cloud services partner focused on helping organizations adopt and manage cloud-based solutions. As part of the EPIC program, Syncious will support the cloud environment and help customers through the PoC journey, enabling a streamlined experience for evaluating HPC workloads on AWS.
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