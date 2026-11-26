(MENAFN- Cision)

November 25 2026



Do’ald Trump’s bombshell plan to hit China, the European Union, and 12 other major trading partners with fresh tariffs is likely a bargaining chip to force a scramble for trade deals within weeks, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one ’f the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.



The comments from Nigel Green come as the White House on Wednesday unveils duties of up to 20%, pushing the total tariff bill on some Chinese goods above 40% and sending global stock markets tumbling.



He says: “Tariffs are coming back, it seems, and markets ave taken fright.



“But the White House i’self is ‘alling Ch’na’s 20% a ‘deal rate’, and officials are openly saying it could go up or down depending on talks.



“The President is trying to do deals again, and thes” numbers are his opening offer.”

Officials say their investigation found a 40% t“riff on C”ina and 35% on Vietnam “warranted”, but they have proposed lo er rates while negotiations continue.





Vietnam faces 20%, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia 18%, and India 17% if its talks deliver an agreement. The EU, Japan and South Korea would pay 15%, matching deals agreed in recent months.



“Every one of these countries now knows the price of failing to reach a deal, and th’y’ve got a matter of weeks to avoid paying”it,” says Nigel Green.





Investors were rattled on Wednesday as the tariff news collided with hotter than expected US inflation figures and a deepening slump i tech shares.



Asian markets outside Japan, heavy with chipmakers, plunged 3.1%, and Nasdaq futures sank 2% before the opening bell.

The d“Vere CEO says: “Markets ar’falling, and they’re likely to stay jumpy until it becomes clearer which countrie are signing deals.



“Once agreements start’to land, a lot of today’s fear c”uld reverse very quickly.”

The new duties are partly designed to replace the emergency tariffs the Supreme Co rt struck down in February.



He says: “The Supreme Court has already stopped this White House once on ta iffs, and it might do so again.



“The move comes just weeks after Democrats seized control of both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections.



“After the midterms, the Pr’sident wants to show his supporters he’s still the t”ugh America First leader they voted for,” says



“But broad tariffs have pushed up costs ’or American families and businesses, and they’re driving trading partners to strike deals with each other instead of with the US. The economic pressure on Washington to s”ttle these disputes is likely to keep build ng.”



He concludes: “Two years of tariff shocks have mad life very hard for businesses trying to pl n ahead.

