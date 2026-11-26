Memecoin Market Cap Falls 48% In 2026 As Pump.Fun Launches Near 10 Million
BestBrokers found that 13 of the 15 largest memecoins as ranked on November 24 had lower capitalisations than at the start of the year. Dogecoin 's market cap fell from $19.72 billion to $8.71 billion. That ranking is a snapshot of the largest tokens at the end of the period, so it does not capture every token that was prominent in January.Launching a token is easier than building a trading market
October was the busiest month for Pump in the dataset, with nearly 1.5 million launches. In the first half of the year, fewer than 1% of launches met the threshold to move from the launchpad to a regular trading pool. Reaching that threshold describes a change in where a token can trade. It says little about whether buyers will still be there later.
The report estimates $300.9 million in trading fees on the launchpad through November 8, including the share paid to token creators and excluding PumpSwap. That fee figure measures activity on the platform. It should not be read as Pump's net revenue or as an indication of how token holders fared.How to read the data
Category market cap values circulating tokens at their quoted prices. The $17.67 billion decline is a change in valuation, and it would take separate flow data to determine how much cash actually left the market. The market-cap and launch figures also use different cut-off dates. They show that heavy issuance continued as the sector's valuation shrank, without establishing that new launches caused the decline.
Source: BestBrokers' analysis of CoinMarketCap and Dune data. The cover is an editorial illustration.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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