New York, United States, November 25, 2026, Nasdaq-listed Bit Digital has sold 29,825 Ether for approximately $50 million and used the proceeds to repay half of its outstanding secured borrowing from Galaxy Digital. The transaction reduces the company's exposure to debt backed by its cryptocurrency holdings while allowing it to retain a substantial Ethereum position.

Bit Digital disclosed the repayment on November 25. According to its announcement, the company sold the ETH between November 15 and November 23 at an average price of approximately $1,676 per token. It applied the full net proceeds to the principal of its secured borrowing arrangement with Galaxy Digital.

The repayment reduced the outstanding balance from $100 million to $50 million, representing a 50% reduction in the company's borrowing from the lender.

Why Bit Digital Sold Nearly 30,000 ETH

The Galaxy facility was originally established to support Bit Digital's $100 million bridge financing to WhiteFiber, its majority-owned subsidiary focused on artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure.

WhiteFiber has secured a $300 million project financing facility for its NC-1 data centre development. Bit Digital said it expects the separate bridge loan to be fully repaid during the second quarter of 2027.

Rather than waiting for that repayment, Bit Digital used proceeds from its partial Ethereum sale to reduce its secured borrowing exposure. The decision lowers the amount of debt tied to its cryptocurrency holdings while the company continues to maintain exposure to Ethereum and its AI infrastructure business.

The Company Still Holds a Large Ethereum Position

The sale does not represent a complete exit from Ethereum. Following the transactions, Bit Digital reported approximately 134,532 ETH and ETH-equivalents as of November 23. This included 36,811 ETH that was natively staked on the Ethereum network.

The remaining $50 million Galaxy borrowing continues to be collateralised by 69,089 LsETH. The company clarified that these pledged liquid-staking tokens are included in its reported ETH-equivalent holdings.

The remaining debt arrangement therefore continues to connect part of Bit Digital's Ethereum position with its financing obligations.

Why the Sale Matters for Ethereum Market Watchers

A transaction involving nearly 30,000 ETH is significant because large treasury movements can attract attention during periods of market volatility. Institutional holders may sell digital assets for several reasons, including debt repayment, liquidity management and capital allocation.

In this case, Bit Digital directly linked the sale to reducing secured borrowing. It should not automatically be interpreted as a bearish forecast for Ethereum or evidence that the company is abandoning its long-term strategy.

What Investors Should Monitor Next

Market participants will be watching how Bit Digital manages its remaining Ethereum holdings, secured borrowing and WhiteFiber financing. The expected repayment of the bridge loan in 2027 could also influence its future capital allocation decisions.

The transaction highlights how cryptocurrency treasury companies may adjust their holdings to manage financial obligations, particularly when digital assets are being used as collateral for borrowing.