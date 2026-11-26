Global, November 26, 2026, Cryptocurrency exchange XT has opened trading for METAKPK, the token associated with the BOTCHAIN project, adding a new AI-focused blockchain asset to its spot market. The exchange announced the listing on November 24 and scheduled the METAKPK/USDT trading pair to go live on November 26 at 05:30 UTC.

The listing places BOTCHAIN's token in XT's Innovation Zone under its Layer 1 category. Deposits opened on November 25, while withdrawals are scheduled to begin on November 27 at 05:30 UTC, according to the exchange's announcement.

What Is BOTCHAIN?

BOTCHAIN describes itself as a permissioned blockchain designed to support trust, identity and auditability for AI agents, robotics and enterprise systems.

The project's stated focus is on providing infrastructure for digital agents and automated systems that need verifiable identities and traceable activity. As AI agents become more capable of interacting with software, services and other agents, questions around authentication, accountability and transaction records are becoming increasingly relevant to developers and businesses.

A permissioned blockchain differs from a fully open public network because participation and access can be controlled according to defined rules. BOTCHAIN's stated design therefore targets enterprise and AI-related applications rather than positioning itself simply as another general-purpose cryptocurrency network.

METAKPK Listing Details

XT confirmed the following schedule for the new trading pair:

Token: METAKPK Project: BOTCHAIN Trading pair: METAKPK/USDT Exchange: XT Trading opened: November 26, 2026, at 05:30 UTC Deposits opened: November 25, 2026, at 05:30 UTC Withdrawals scheduled: November 27, 2026, at 05:30 UTC

The exchange also warned that newly listed tokens may experience substantial price fluctuations. That warning is particularly relevant for newer projects, where trading history and available liquidity may be limited.

Why the Listing Matters

The listing gives METAKPK access to an additional centralised exchange trading venue and creates a public market for users who meet XT's regional and account requirements.

It also places an AI-agent infrastructure project within a growing category of blockchain initiatives exploring how distributed ledgers can support automated systems. However, an exchange listing alone does not establish product adoption, enterprise partnerships or technical performance.

What Users Should Check Before Trading

Users should consult XT's official announcement and BOTCHAIN's project documentation before interacting with the token. They should confirm the correct asset, network and deposit address, and review liquidity and price volatility before making any transaction.

No airdrop or free-token claim was included in the cited XT listing announcement. The development is specifically an exchange listing, not a confirmed airdrop campaign.