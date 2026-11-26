United States, November 26, 2026, US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $453 million in net outflows on November 25, extending a period of withdrawals from institutional cryptocurrency investment products. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for the largest share of the reported daily withdrawals, indicating continued pressure on one of the market's largest spot Bitcoin funds.

Data published by DefiLlama, with flows attributed to Farside, showed that Bitcoin ETFs collectively recorded approximately $453 million in net outflows for the November 25 session. Ethereum spot ETFs also experienced withdrawals, with approximately $68.5 million leaving the products tracked in the dataset.

The figures represent the November 25 trading session, the latest complete daily data available in the cited report at the time of writing.

BlackRock's IBIT Records the Largest Outflow

Fund-level figures showed that IBIT recorded approximately $329.7 million in net withdrawals. Other Bitcoin products also registered outflows, including Grayscale's GBTC at approximately $13.9 million, Fidelity's FBTC at around $6.5 million, and Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust at approximately $60.1 million.

The figures show that withdrawals were spread across multiple products rather than being limited to a single issuer. However, IBIT's contribution made it the largest individual source of outflows in the reported session.

ETF flows are closely watched because they provide a measurable view of investor subscriptions and redemptions through regulated investment products. They do not capture every institutional Bitcoin transaction, but they remain an important indicator of demand through the US spot ETF market.

Ethereum ETFs Also Report Withdrawals

Ethereum spot ETFs recorded approximately $68.5 million in net outflows on November 25. BlackRock's ETHA accounted for the reported amount in the fund-level figures available on the dashboard.

The simultaneous withdrawals from Bitcoin and Ethereum products suggest that cautious sentiment extended across the two largest cryptocurrency investment categories. However, daily figures alone cannot establish whether investors are permanently leaving the market or temporarily reducing exposure.

ETF Withdrawals Continue During Bitcoin's Price Rebound

The latest outflows are notable because Bitcoin recovered above $60,000 on November 26 after falling near $57,000 during the previous session.

That combination shows that short-term price movements and ETF flows do not always move in the same direction. Bitcoin can recover during a session even as investment products record withdrawals from an earlier trading day. Market prices also reflect derivatives activity, spot-market trading, liquidity conditions and other sources of demand.

What Institutional Investors May Watch Next

Investors will be monitoring whether Bitcoin ETF withdrawals continue, whether Ethereum products stabilise and whether individual funds begin recording sustained inflows.

A change in the flow trend could offer a clearer indication of institutional appetite. Until then, the November 25 figures suggest that US spot crypto ETFs remain under pressure despite Bitcoin's latest price recovery.