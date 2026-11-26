TSX Flat In Thin Trade
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were muted in thin volumes on Thursday, helped by a rebound in copper and silver prices, a day after it notched a one-week high amid a global technology rout.
The TSX moved up 217.69 points to end Wednesday at 33,179.99.
December futures for the TSX progressed 0.2% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar faded 0.09 cents to 70.25 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange revived 17.52 points, or 2.5%, to 708.11.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 acquired 0.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1.2%.
Oil prices hiked 85 cents to $84.53 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $29.80 to $3,565.60 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were muted in thin volumes on Thursday, helped by a rebound in copper and silver prices, a day after it notched a one-week high amid a global technology rout.
The TSX moved up 217.69 points to end Wednesday at 33,179.99.
December futures for the TSX progressed 0.2% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar faded 0.09 cents to 70.25 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange revived 17.52 points, or 2.5%, to 708.11.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 acquired 0.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1.2%.
Oil prices hiked 85 cents to $84.53 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $29.80 to $3,565.60 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
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