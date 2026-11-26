MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 26 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A record 359,424 elementary, junior high school and special needs school students across Japan were absent for 30 days or more in the 2025 academic year, rising for the 13th straight year, a government survey showed Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

The figure for the year ended March 2026 represents a 1.1 per cent growth from the previous school year, making up 2.4 per cent and 6.9 per cent of the student population from elementary and junior high school, respectively, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

An official from the ministry attributed the rise in part to the "changing mindsets among guardians that students should not be forced to attend school if they feel anxious about their school environment or if they are experiencing difficulties in their personal lives."

The number of students refusing to go to school grew by 2.4 per cent in elementary schools to 140,946 and increased by 0.2 per cent in junior high schools to 216,762. It climbed to 1,716 for special needs schools, up 19.9 per cent.

The rate of growth has slowed down compared to the 15.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent climbs in fiscal 2023 and 2024 from the previous years, respectively.

The survey also found that reports of bullying, including in high schools, rose 3.0 per cent from a year earlier to a record 791,784 cases. The first-ever breakdown showed that 8,158 cases involved sexual misconduct, recording, photographing or touching.

Cases of bullying classified as "serious situations" involving physical and mental damage or prolonged absences from school rose to a record 1,798, up 394 from a year earlier. Of those, 34.9 per cent, or 628 cases, were not identified as bullying until the student was severely harmed.

There were 620,774 cases of bullying at elementary schools, 146,217 at junior high schools, 20,570 at high schools and 4,223 cases at special needs education schools. They occurred at 85.1 per cent of all schools, with 74.1 per cent deeming the issue resolved, down 2.0 percentage points from the previous year.

To tackle the ongoing climb in student absenteeism, the Central Council for Education is looking to implement a new curriculum that would allow individualised study plans and more flexible assessment of the students.

--NNN-KYODO