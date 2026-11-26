Professor of Cultural Sociology, University of Salford

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Garry Crawford is a Professor of Cultural Sociology at the University of Salford. His research and teaching primarily focus on culture, audiences, fans, consumers, digital media and technologies, but in particular, sport and video games.

He has published numerous books including, Consuming Video Games (2027), Cosplay and the Art of Play (2019), Video Games as Culture (2018), and Consuming Sport (2004).

Garry is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Science and a Principal Fellow of the HEA.



2012–present Professor, University of Salford

2006–2012 Senior lecturer, University of Salford

2001–2006 Senior lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University 2000–2001 Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University

2001 University of Salford, PhD Sociology

ExperienceEducationHonours

FAcSS, PFHEA