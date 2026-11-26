MENAFN - The Conversation) This year's United Nations climate summit, Cop31, ended in Antalya without a deal.

It appears that the world's politicians and policy makers have collectively moved on from building a global coalition against climate change, just as its effects are becoming impossible to ignore.

Yet the public have not stopped worrying. In a 2025 global Ipsos survey, 64% of adults said failing to act on climate change would hurt future generations.

And in 2026 around 60% of American adults think global efforts will not be enough to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

But perhaps the biggest hurdle to making more climate-friendly changes is the current cost-of-living crisis. It appears to be politically difficult to tell cash-strapped voters to be more environmentally friendly.

Opponents of policies tackling climate change, including British and European right-wing parties and Donald Trump, seem to have effectively persuaded a majority of the public that it is impossible to make climate-friendly choices and keep your bills down. In 2026, 62% of the UK public expected net zero – Britain's route to climate neutrality – to increase their bills in the short run.

Read more: Cop31: Why the UN climate summit ended in victory for fossil fuel producing nations

Voters often tend to overestimate how much they would lose from a carbon tax, and to underestimate how much others care.

But despite this, people are starting to notice that climate action cannot be blamed for an economic and environmental crisis fuelled by gas and petrol prices.

The 62% share of voters who think net zero increases their bills is the lowest on record. And 51% expect net zero to be good for the economy in the long run – only 24% think it will hurt it.

Politicians are right to be careful about what voters will accept. French president Emmanuel Macron has learned the hard way, after ten years of public protests, that taxing petrol is unpopular. In Milan, some voters owning polluting cars said they were likely to vote for the far right when the city banned their vehicles from the city centre.

But very few politicians make the point that the cost-of-living crisis would be much worse without green policy.

Cost-of-living crisis is a fossil fuel crisis

In 2021, Russia supplied around 40% of the EU's pipeline gas imports. Scrambling to replace these imports with liquefied gas from Qatar and the US has sent energy prices through the roof.

Because of its past dependency on Russian fossil fuels, Europe now pays around ten times more than the US for the same quantity of gas. These high prices have hurt the economy and pushed up inflation.

Every unit of electricity generated by wind turbines, solar panels and nuclear power plants cuts consumer bills.

Those resources saved £5.9 billion in gas imports for the UK at the start of the Iran conflict when shipping was blocked through the Strait of Hormuz. Every time no gas is needed to produce electricity, prices come down.

Significant economic damage can be caused by ignoring this. It has been clear for some time now that the future is made of electric cars and batteries. Yet European carmakers still lobby for a perpetual delay of the transition.

This strategy is costing jobs today, having transformed Europe's leading carmakers into global laggards.

And it also hurts consumers. The world's cheapest electric cars are made in China. EU efforts to protect what remains of its car industry using tariffs mean they cost consumers 45% more.

Britain has so far avoided the extra cost. But the EU is pushing it to impose similar tariffs.

Business is investing in green energy

But global investors are not as backward-looking as governments. This year, green energy investment is expected to reach US$2.2 trillion (£1.68 trillion) – almost double the investment in fossil fuels, and double the global investment in artificial intelligence. More than 90% of large-scale renewable investment in 2025 was cheaper than the cheapest fossil fuel alternative.

The same self-interested approach could apply to ordinary citizens.

An electric car costs less to run than a petrol one. But delays in the transition mean there are still too few charging points to make it practical for everyone.

Another factor is that in England, for instance, road congestion is taking an increasing toll on the economy, and this primarily affects motorists. Even in the US, where public transport accounts for less than 1% of journeys, when subways are not working, these few passengers switching to the car increase road congestion by 47%.

Pro-car lobbies do try to block investment in walkable cities and public transport. Will they take responsibility for the projected 85% increase in British road congestion by 2040?

Migration is very high on voters' list of concerns, higher than any other in some British polls. And the consequences of climate change, such as flooding and high temperatures, are among the top reasons people leave their home countries. Without international cooperation on issues like water and energy, the flow of people wanting to escape poverty to live in less affected countries is likely to go up.

We live in an ageing world, and it appears that people are increasingly scared of change. The global mood feels protectionist and as crises accumulate, many want to put their own country first.

Very few environmental activists or politicians seem to speak to these instincts.

But green electricity makes you independent from foreign dictators, global cooperation should make migration more manageable, and many of our current problems come from ignoring climate change, not from trying to address it.