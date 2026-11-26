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A gala evening marking the 20th anniversary of the Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has been held at Pashkov House, part of the Russian State Library in Moscow.

Azerbaijan's People's Artist and Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Culture, Polad Bulbuloglu, addressed the event. He has chaired the Foundation's Board for many years and continues to hold the position. In May 2025, Bulbuloglu was also elected Chairman of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation.

In his speech, Bulbuloglu noted that the Foundation organizes up to 100 events annually. He highlighted the importance of bringing young people together, enabling prominent scholars to meet and exchange ideas with their colleagues, and creating opportunities for meaningful professional and cultural interaction.

He emphasized that such meetings often generate new ideas and thanked the Foundation's staff and everyone who had supported its activities over the past two decades.

Speaking in an interview during the event, Bulbuloglu recalled that Azerbaijan was among the countries that established the Foundation in 2006.

"Participating states submit their proposals every year, and the Foundation supports two or three projects from each country. Over the years, the organization has implemented numerous humanitarian initiatives together with Azerbaijan. It is extremely important for people from different cultural backgrounds to meet and communicate in person," he said.

Anatoly Iksanov, Executive Director of the Foundation, also spoke about Bulbuloglu's contribution, describing him as one of the organization's leading figures.

He noted that the Foundation had implemented numerous projects in Azerbaijan over the years. He also highlighted the role of Forum Plus, a magazine published by the Foundation for nearly two decades, which has featured numerous articles about Azerbaijan.

Speaking about recent projects proposed by Azerbaijan, Iksanov highlighted initiatives supporting youth engagement and providing assistance to people with disabilities, including children.

"This is a very humanitarian area of activity," he emphasized.

Jahan Polliyeva, former head of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation, also addressed the gathering. She was presented with the Foundation's medal in recognition of her contribution.

Iksanov, who received a Certificate of Honour from the President of Russia, also addressed the guests.

Other speakers included Vadim Duda, Director General of the Russian State Library, and Nurlan Seitimov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, among other distinguished guests.

The anniversary celebrations also featured a concert by the CIS Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Established in 2007 at the Foundation's initiative, the ensemble brings together young musicians from across CIS member states every year. Azerbaijani musicians were also among this year's performers, highlighting the country's contribution to the region's cultural cooperation.