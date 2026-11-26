Gold Prices Rebound In Pakistan After Sharp One-Day Decline
In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs4,700 per tola to Rs378,636, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs4,030 to Rs324,619.
In the international market, gold gained $47 per ounce to reach $3,561. Meanwhile, the price of silver in the local market increased by Rs166 per tola to Rs4,629.
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