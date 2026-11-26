MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Poland have addressed strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment ties, and developing cultural and humanitarian relations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The meeting took place on November 26, 2026, in Dushanbe between Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda and Advisor to the President of Poland Radosław Gruk.

The sides also discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the context of relations with the European Union.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and implement joint initiatives.

Tajikistan and Poland established diplomatic relations in 1992 and maintain regular political consultations between their foreign ministries. As a member state of the European Union, Poland also participates in broader EU-Central Asia dialogue frameworks focused on trade connectivity, green transition, education, and regional security.

In recent years, Dushanbe and Warsaw have sought to increase bilateral trade turnover and expand cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport logistics, and academic exchanges, supported by intergovernmental agreements and business forums.

Beyond bilateral ties, both countries also coordinate within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), while working to expand their bilateral legal framework and promote direct contacts between chambers of commerce and educational institutions.