MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Residence Advantage and Tuition Guarantee bring a personal, faith-centred education and campus life within closer reach

Calgary, AB, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambrose University is opening the door for more students to experience an education that connects what they study with who they will become. Through its new Residence Advantage program, Ambrose will cut first-year tuition in half for eligible students who live on campus, while a separate Tuition Guarantee will give families greater certainty about what they'll pay in tuition in the years ahead.

In a world where information is everywhere, earning a degree should mean learning how to think deeply about what you encounter: what questions to ask, what evidence to trust and how to make sound judgments. At Ambrose, students develop those skills in small classes, guided by faculty who challenge their thinking and encourage meaningful conversation beyond the classroom. In a thriving Christian campus community, they have room to test their ideas, grow in faith and discover how to put what they learn to work in ways that matter to them and to others.

“Students and families are understandably asking what university will cost and where a degree will lead,” said Dr. Bryce Ashlin-Mayo, president of Ambrose University.“We also want them to consider the people and experiences that will shape their lives along the way. At Ambrose, we see that growth through excellent teaching, a community that cares and opportunities to discover and develop their gifts. We believe deeply in the value of that experience, and these new commitments will help more students take part in it.”

Making room for more possibilities

Through the Residence Advantage program, first-year undergraduate students who live in Ambrose residence and purchase a meal plan receive 50 per cent off first-year tuition. Eligible students who remain in residence for their second year receive 25 per cent off second-year tuition. The reductions apply to tuition; residence and meal-plan charges are separate.

In addition, the Tuition Guarantee holds eligible students' tuition rate at their starting level while they maintain full-time status, subject to the guarantee's terms. It applies to undergraduate, education and seminary programs, helping families plan beyond the first year with greater confidence.

Residence is part of Ambrose's thriving campus community, and can ease the challenge of finding housing and reduce time spent commuting. With classes, academic and personal support, and campus activities close by, students have more ways to take part in a rich university life, build friendships and grow in independence.

“In a world that is changing quickly, our responsibility is to help students develop the knowledge, judgment and character to engage it thoughtfully,” said Ashlin-Mayo.“We see that growth in classrooms and throughout our residence community. These new commitments build on the strength of that community and help more students experience it.”

Ambrose invites students and families to take a fresh look at what it offers, explore the new financial commitments and meet the community through a campus visit or conversation with admissions.

Students and families can visit Ambrose.edu/YourNextMove for Residence Advantage eligibility and Tuition Guarantee details, or to connect with admissions and plan a campus visit.

About Ambrose University

Ambrose University is a Christian university in Calgary, Alberta, offering undergraduate and graduate education in the arts, sciences, business, education, theology and ministry. Through excellent teaching, close faculty relationships and a connected campus community, Ambrose helps students grow in knowledge, character and Christian faith as they prepare for their professions and discover how they can contribute. Rooted in the traditions of The Alliance Canada and the Church of the Nazarene, Ambrose welcomes students from diverse backgrounds and prepares graduates for thoughtful leadership and service. Learn more at ambrose.edu.

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Ambrose Press Release

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