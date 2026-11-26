U.S. Department of Energy declared Helium a“Critical Material” in late October 2026

REV Video: Why Helium Matters



KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the“Company”) (CSE: REVX; OTCID: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce the immediate further scale-up of its Helium discovery and development strategy with the acquisition of the drill-ready Forty Mile Property on trend from its Aden Dome Discovery (refer to October 30, 2026 and November 24, 2026 news releases) complementing its drill-ready West Butte Project, providing the Company with a powerful“triple play” combination targeting high-flowing, high-grade Helium systems along the Montana-Alberta border.

Forty Mile Highlights



Based on compelling historical results, and its own modeling, REV management and its geological team view Forty Mile as a regional top-tier Helium prospect;

Reported gas flow rates at Forty Mile were approximately 7 million cubic feet per day (7 MMcf/d) at 1.1% Helium with a flowing pressure of approximately 1,492 psi, which was increasing throughout a 60-minute flow duration from a Basal Cambrian interval using the drilling and testing technologies available more than six decades ago (source: Alberta Energy Regulator Well Files / Well ID: 100/10-29-008-10W4/00 (AB) / Licence #0021282);

Similar testing from the Devonian horizon returned an additional 3 MMcf/d (source: same as above); REV's plan is to drill Forty Mile in the coming weeks following completion of a second well and additional perforations at the Aden Dome Discovery approximately 40 miles to the south.



Mr. Jordan Potts, CEO and Director of REV, commented:“We have a highly targeted, highly efficient game plan to position REV at the heart of the American Helium market. We are going to quickly scale with Aden, Forty Mile and West Butte, properties that each have strong exploration and development upside. Projects with this level of technical definition are rare in the Helium space, and we have the team to unlock this value for shareholders with an execution strategy to advance REV to commerciality.”

REV's Helium Triple Play

With the Aden Discovery, Forty Mile acquisition, and highly prospective West Butte 3D seismic results, REV is evaluating potential commercialization pathways, including third-party gas processing and Helium purchasing arrangements, with a focus on identifying capital-efficient development solutions that could reduce upfront infrastructure requirements.

At Forty Mile, the combination of high historical test rates, Helium-bearing gas, and multiple prospective intervals provides an encouraging foundation for modern exploration and appraisal that will soon be unleashed by REV. The historical results have not been confirmed through modern testing and do not establish sustainable production rates, recoverable reserves, or commercial viability.

Mr. Shayne Neigum, REV VP-Exploration, commented:“When you see historical gas flow rates of this magnitude, achieved using the drilling and testing technology available back in the 1960's, combined with Helium concentrations of approximately 1.1% in a nitrogen-dominated gas stream, it immediately gets your attention. The combination of exceptional historical gas deliverability, attractive Helium concentrations, and multiple prospective reservoir horizons made Forty Mile an opportunity we knew we had to pursue when it became available through Alberta's auction system.”

Figure 1: Drilling at the Aden Discovery with Montana's Sweet Grass Hills in Background







About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Montana border including the Aden Dome Discovery and Forty Mile. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 – 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

...

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the geological and Helium potential of the Forty Mile Property, including its prospective reservoir horizons; the planned drilling of Forty Mile and the timing thereof; potential commercialization pathways, including third-party gas processing and Helium purchasing arrangements, and capital-efficient development solutions; the Company's ability to advance its projects to commerciality; the Company's“triple play” discovery and development strategy and its objective of establishing itself as an emerging leader in the supply of high-purity Helium to the American market; the completion of a second well and additional perforations at the Aden Dome Discovery; the planned drilling of the West Butte Project and the interpretation of its 3D seismic results; the proposed listing of Major Gold Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange; and the Company's future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the timely completion of the second well and additional perforations at the Aden Dome Discovery and the commencement of drilling at Forty Mile on the anticipated timeline; the availability of drilling equipment, technical personnel and service providers; operating and weather conditions; the accuracy and reliability of geological, geophysical and other technical information, including historical well test and seismic data; the availability of third-party gas processing and Helium purchasing arrangements; Helium prices and demand; the Company's ability to obtain required permits and financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to Helium and mineral exploration and development, including the risk that exploration or drilling results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; risks inherent in drilling operations; the risk that planned drilling at Aden, Forty Mile or West Butte is delayed or does not proceed as anticipated; the risk that seismic interpretations are not confirmed by drilling; the risk that historical well test results, including gas flow rates and Helium concentrations, are not reliable or indicative of current reservoir conditions or future well performance; the ability to secure third-party gas processing and Helium purchasing arrangements on acceptable terms; Helium price volatility; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration properties; permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; access to capital; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at