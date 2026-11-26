MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(CSE: RUU) (OTC: RRUUF) (FRA: CWA0) (the "Company" or "Refined") is pleased to announce that it has received provincial exploration approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Energy and Mines for a high-resolution drone-based magnetic and LiDAR survey at its flagship Golden Goose gold-antimony property in central Newfoundland, within the seven mineral licences listed in exploration approval E260520.

Refined has signed a survey agreement with Rosor Corp. ("Rosor") and paid a 50% deposit of approximately C$100,000. Rosor expects to be on site in late November.

Survey Highlights & Scale



Property-Wide Coverage: Covers the seven original optioned mineral licences (93 claims totaling 2,325 hectares / 23.25 sq. km) in the Beaver Brook antimony district, with inclusion of the newly acquired central mineral licence (Licence No. 034939M) pending formal amendment (2 claims totalling 50 hectares).

2,046 Line-Kilometres of Dual-Grid Magnetics: Two orthogonal magnetic grids oriented northeast–southwest (045°; figure 1) and northwest–southeast (135°; figure 2) with 25-metre flight-line spacing and 250-metre tie-line spacing.

279 Line-Kilometres of LiDAR: North–south lines spaced 84 metres apart to generate a bare-earth digital terrain model (figure 3). Target Prioritization: Refined plans to combine the magnetic and LiDAR data with historical exploration results to prioritize follow-up work on gold and antimony targets.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of Refined Energy, commented: "Receiving provincial approval and mobilizing Rosor this month marks an immediate step forward in unlocking the structural controls at Golden Goose. The two closely spaced magnetic grids will help us interpret bedrock structures at Golden Goose. Combining those data with detailed terrain mapping will help us prioritize follow-up gold and antimony targets."









Figure 1: The planned 045° magnetic survey grid (inclusion of central Mineral Licence No. 034939M pending formal approval amendment).







Figure 2: The planned 135° magnetic survey grid (central Licence No. 034939M pending formal inclusion).







Figure 3: The planned north–south LiDAR survey grid (central Licence No. 034939M pending formal inclusion).

Technical Survey Design

The approval, issued on November 19, 2026, covers the seven optioned mineral licences held at Golden Goose (totaling 2,325 hectares), with the addition of the Company's recently acquired eighth mineral licence (Licence No. 034939M) currently pending formal confirmation from the Department. Rosor plans to fly two overlapping magnetic survey grids totaling approximately 2,046.1 line-kilometres across the initial seven licences, one oriented northeast–southwest (045°) and the other northwest–southeast (135°), with flight lines spaced 25 metres apart and tie lines spaced 250 metres apart. Surveying in both directions will help Refined interpret bedrock contacts and cross-cutting geological structures across the approved area.

A separate 279.0 line-kilometre LiDAR survey, planned on north–south lines spaced 84 metres apart, will produce a detailed bare-earth digital terrain model. Refined intends to use the magnetic, structural, and terrain data together with historical exploration results to prioritize targets for follow-up gold and antimony exploration.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Suchan verified the disclosed survey design and planned coverage against the signed Rosor proposal, the provincial exploration approval and the survey design maps.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential precious and critical mineral assets in Canada, anchored by its flagship Golden Goose gold-antimony project in central Newfoundland. For further information, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or the Company's website at refinedenergy.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Fields

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Refined Energy Corp.

Phone: (604) 398-3378

Email:...

Website: refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the timing of mobilization, the planned survey, receipt of formal approval to include Mineral Licence No. 034939M, and the use of survey data to guide follow-up exploration. These statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this release and assume suitable weather and flying conditions, access to the survey area, and the availability of personnel and equipment. Actual timing, survey coverage, and results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





