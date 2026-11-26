

83% of Canadians have taken steps to manage higher everyday costs, yet travel and live-event tickets rank among the gifts they are most excited to give or receive One in four Canadians expects to buy at least one holiday gift from a seller outside Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are heading into the holiday season with value firmly in mind, but that does not mean giving up the experiences that make it memorable.

The new Visa Holiday Spending Shift 2026 survey, conducted by Morning Consult, finds that 83% of Canadian adults have taken at least one action to manage higher everyday costs over the past year. More than half (54%) have looked for discounts or promotions, 37% have cut discretionary spending, and 34% have switched to lower-cost brands or retailers.

That focus on value is shaping holiday budgets. Among Canadians planning to spend on holiday gifts, the typical shopper expects to spend C$350 to C$499. Among Canadian adults surveyed, 53% expect to spend about the same as last season, 25% expect to spend less and 17% more. Yet experiences remain high on Canadians' wish lists. Excluding cash, 61% are excited to give or receive a trip or travel experience, while 54% point to live-event tickets.

“Canadians are being thoughtful about where their money goes, but they are still looking for ways to make the holiday season special,” said Michiel Wielhouwer, President and Country Manager, Visa Canada.“Whether they're searching for a better price, buying an experience or shopping with a seller halfway around the world, Canadians want choice, value, and peace of mind when they pay.”

Experiences top the wish list, especially for younger Canadians

Experiential gifts are particularly popular with younger Canadians. A trip or travel experience appeals to 70% of Gen Z and 69% of Millennials, compared with 57% of Gen X and 51% of Boomers. Live-event tickets show a similar generational split, appealing to 65% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials surveyed.

The FIFA World Cup 2026TM has also influenced interest in sports-related gifts. Nearly a quarter (24%) of Canadian adults surveyed say the tournament has increased their interest in giving or receiving sports-related gifts. Interest rises to 37% of Gen Z and 33% of Millennials compared with just 19% of Gen X and 11% of Boomers.

Canadians are combining physical and digital shopping

While gift preferences are evolving, physical stores remain central to holiday shopping. Seven in ten Canadians expect to buy gifts in-store, while 34% plan to use large online marketplaces and 30% expect to shop through retailer websites or apps. Newer shopping channels have yet to gain widespread traction, with only 6% expecting to shop through social platforms or creator shops and 4% through AI assistants or shopping agents.

Digital shopping is complementing rather than replacing in-store purchases. Among Canadians planning to use one of the four main online shopping channels, 70% also expect to shop in physical stores.

Canadians are also looking beyond domestic retailers for gifts. One in four expects to buy at least one holiday gift from a seller outside Canada, rising to 41% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials, compared with 18% of Gen X and 10% of Boomers. Price is the biggest motivation for shopping internationally, cited by 43% of cross-border gift buyers. But Canadians are also looking for products unavailable at home (32%), more distinctive gifts (29%) and a wider selection of brands and products (29%).

Younger Canadians are more receptive to the potential benefits of stablecoins and crypto

Beyond holiday shopping habits, the research highlights generational differences in attitudes toward stablecoins and cryptocurrency. While stablecoins remain unfamiliar to many Canadians, with 54% saying they don't know enough to form an opinion, nearly half (49%) identify at least one potential benefit as useful when presented with examples. Younger Canadians are more likely to see potential benefits, with 71% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials identifying at least one as useful, compared with 41% of Gen X and 30% of Boomers.

Cryptocurrency is also finding some appeal as a holiday gift, particularly among younger Canadians. While 19% of Canadian adults surveyed say they are excited about giving or receiving crypto, that rises to 32% of Gen Z and 29% of Millennials, compared with 14% of Gen X and 4% of Boomers. Among respondents who have sent money abroad, 29% say they see crypto as a useful way to send money internationally, compared with 19% of Canadian adults overall1.

About the 2026 Holiday Spending Shift Survey

This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Visa among a national sample of 1,040 Canadian adults. Surveys were conducted online from September 26 to October 2, 2026. Results are weighted to approximate a target sample of the Canadian general population (GenZers: 1997-2012, Millennials: 1981-1996, GenXers: 1965-1980, Baby Boomers: 1946-1964) based on region and educational attainment. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the total sample. The study covers holiday and year-end spending plans, gifting and shopping channels, the use of AI in shopping, exposure to fraud and scams, and attitudes toward cryptocurrency and stablecoins.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

1These findings reflect respondents' views only and are not an endorsement or recommendation by Visa of any cryptocurrency, stablecoin or digital asset, nor investment or financial advice.

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