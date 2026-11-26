MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geleen, November 26, 2026

Matisse Pharmaceuticals B.V., a clinical stage company developing isupartob sodium for the treatment of sepsis, today announced the first patient was dosed in its phase 2 trial, named SHIELDS-1. In this 2-part placebo-controlled trial, the lead compound isupartob is tested in sepsis patients admitted to the ICU. Interim results for the study are expected by mid-2027.

“The first patient dosed in our Phase 2 study represents much more than a development milestone. It brings us closer to our goal of delivering a new treatment option for patients with sepsis.” said Kees Groen, Chief Development Officer of Matisse Pharmaceuticals.“The data generated to date have strengthened our conviction in the potential of isupartob, and we are excited to now put that potential to the test in this Phase 2 study.”

This news follows recent Matisse announcements of IND clearance and Fast Track Designation for isupartob from the US FDA as well as the completion of a Series A finance round.

“This is an exciting period for Matisse Pharmaceuticals. With our recent financing secured and our Phase 2 program now underway, we have both the resources and the momentum to execute the next stage of our development strategy.” said Marcel Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Matisse Pharmaceuticals.“These achievements reflect the strong commitment of our team and position us well to deliver on the important milestones ahead”.

The SHIELDS-1 study

The study is a two-part, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 dose finding study. Efficacy, safety, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of isupartob will be assessed on top of standard of care treatment in patients diagnosed with sepsis and treated at the ICU. Participants will receive an IV infusion of isupartob or placebo for up to 120 hours. In the first part of the study, 3 isupartob dose regimens are tested against placebo in a group of 80 participants. The second part of the study will enroll 140 participants, assigned to a single active dose of isupartob or placebo. The study is being executed in 8 hospitals in Thailand due to the large sepsis burden in combination with an excellent hospital quality standard.









About Sepsis and the unmet medical need

According to the WHO, sepsis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Currently, there is no treatment effective against sepsis approved by regulatory authorities. Of the 49 million patients globally suffering from sepsis every year, more than 20% die. Approximately 40% of the sepsis cases are children under the age of 5, with close to 3 million children dying from sepsis each year. According to a study by Buchman et al. (2020), published in Critical Care Medicine, sepsis is the most common cause of in-hospital deaths, costing over $62 billion annually in the USA alone.

Sepsis remains one of the most significant unmet medical needs in critical care medicine and despite decades of research, no targeted therapies have been successfully developed to address the dysregulated host response that drives organ failure and death in sepsis.

Isupartob mechanism of action

Isupartob is a novel therapeutic designed to neutralize extracellular histones, key mediators of endothelial injury, inflammation and organ failure in sepsis.

In sepsis patients the innate immune system releases proteins known as histones into the bloodstream. These histones are toxic to cell membranes leading to cell death and release of additional histones. The result is a self-enforcing cascade that drives organ failure. The highly negatively charged isupartob binds to these positively charged extracellular histones. By targeting this upstream mechanism in the inflammatory cascade, the therapy aims to reduce mortality and improve outcomes in critically ill patients.

About Matisse Pharmaceuticals

Matisse Pharmaceuticals B.V. was founded in 2014 in Geleen, the Netherlands. The company develops safe and innovative therapies for disease indications characterized by elevated levels of circulating cytotoxic histones, including sepsis.

For more information please contact:

Marcel Jacobs, CEO

(T) +31 850201769

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20261126 (NL) Matisse lanceert SHIELDS-1 studie (final)