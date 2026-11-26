Members of the 28-seller Philippine delegation discuss business with an international buyer at the WTM London 2026

Guests were treated to servings of authentic ube sorbetes from the London-based Filipino restaurant Kasa and Kin

Bulacan-based crafter Marichelle Bernardo teaches guests how to weave palm leaves into various artistic forms

At WTM London 2026, from left: Wanderlust VP for Destination Partnerships James Smith, PDOT–London Administrative Officer Gina Esmana, PDOT Attaché Jerome Diaz, and Wanderlust COO Elliot Wellsteed-Crook

The Philippine delegates formed and strengthened partnerships with international buyers in promoting Philippine destinations and experiences at WTM London 2026

The 28-seller Philippine delegation at WTM London 2026 showcased the country's world-class offerings.

- TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor NogralesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Philippines generated an estimated PHP 835 million in partial sales leads and facilitated approximately 511 business meetings at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, capping its participation with another international milestone as the country won Gold for Most Desirable Island Country at the 2026 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.Held from November 3 to 5 at ExCeL London in the United Kingdom, the three-day event brought together travel professionals from around the world, providing the Philippine delegation with opportunities to strengthen international partnerships and promote the country's diverse destinations and cultural experiences.Led by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, in partnership with the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT), the 28-seller Philippine delegation comprised travel agencies, hotels, resorts, and other tourism stakeholders. Based on partial figures and estimates, the delegation already generated a 56% increase in sales leads through its engagements with international buyers.TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles commended the delegation's efforts and adaptability, emphasizing the importance of presenting Philippine destinations through the authentic experiences they offer.“Today's travelers are looking for experiences that allow them to connect more deeply with the places they visit,” said Nograles.“This year, we went beyond just showcasing destinations by highlighting the authentic experiences travelers can enjoy when they visit the Philippines, such as local craftsmanship, community life, and gastronomy.”Also present during the three-day event were PDOT Director Azucena Pallugna and PDOT London Tourism Attaché Jerome Diaz.Showcasing Philippine culture on the world stageBeyond business engagements, the 330-square-meter Philippine Pavilion placed the country's culture, culinary heritage, and traditional craftsmanship at the center of its presentation to international visitors.Guests and potential buyers sampled local Filipino cuisine, including freshly brewed coffee sourced from Negros Occidental. The province is considered a hub of the Slow Food movement in Asia, which champions food transparency and the right to good, clean, and fair food for all.The culinary showcase introduced visitors to the distinctive flavors of Philippine regional cuisine, highlighting the ingredients, traditions, and communities behind these dishes and beverages.Meanwhile, Malolos-based artisan and cultural bearer Marichelle Bernardo demonstrated puni, the traditional art of palm-leaf weaving practiced in Bulacan.Through her live demonstration, Bernardo introduced international audiences to the intricate techniques behind this craft, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional knowledge and supporting the artisans who continue to practice it.London-based Filipino performing group Lahing Kayumanggi also presented a cultural performance featuring traditional Filipino dances.Trade partners, VIPs, and other guests received Filipino-inspired giveaways, including handcrafted puni bird ornaments, travel organizers, and decorative brooches featuring Philippine cultural icons.Together, these activities offered visitors a glimpse of the Philippines beyond its natural attractions, highlighting the traditions and cultural experiences that distinguish its tourism offerings.“By showcasing these rich experiences at the world stage, we're showing international audiences unique facets of Philippine culture and identity,” said Nograles.“These experiences not only preserve cultural heritage, they also create livelihood opportunities and promote sustainable practices, allowing travelers to connect more deeply to local communities.”Philippines wins Gold at Wanderlust Reader Travel AwardsAdding to the Philippines' achievements in London, the country received the Gold Award for Most Desirable Island Country at the 2026 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, held on November 4 at the historic Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.Nograles accepted the distinction alongside PDOT London Tourism Attaché Diaz and members of the TPB team.The Philippines topped the category ahead of Barbados, which received Silver, and The Bahamas, which took Bronze. The award recognizes the country's appeal among international travelers, particularly its diverse island destinations, cultural heritage, and immersive travel experiences.The recognition was especially significant as the winners were determined through public voting. More than 251,000 readers participated in the 2026 awards, casting over 8.2 million votes across the various categories.Palawan also strengthened its international standing, climbing to fifth place in the Most Desirable Island (Worldwide) category from seventh place in 2025.Organized by Wanderlust, the United Kingdom's longest-running travel magazine, the annual awards celebrate destinations, travel experiences, and tourism organizations favored by readers worldwide.The recognition coincided with the Philippines' participation at WTM London, reinforcing the country's international visibility at a time when TPB and its tourism stakeholders were actively engaging with buyers and partners from key global markets.Together, the Wanderlust recognition and WTM London business engagements highlighted the Philippines' continued appeal as a destination offering natural attractions alongside cultural immersion, gastronomy, heritage, and community-based experiences.Strengthening international tourism partnershipsWTM London is one of the world's leading international travel trade events, bringing together travel agencies, tour operators, hospitality businesses, airlines, tourism organizations, and destination representatives.The Philippines has maintained a presence at WTM London for more than four decades, using the annual event to strengthen relationships with international travel partners and promote the country's tourism products to global markets.This year's participation highlighted the growing importance of cultural immersion, local experiences, and community engagement in promoting Philippine destinations to international travelers.For TPB, the preliminary business results, cultural showcase, and international recognition reflect the value of combining trade engagement with destination storytelling, creating opportunities for Philippine tourism stakeholders while introducing international audiences to the people and traditions behind the country's tourism experiences.Through its continued participation at WTM London, TPB aims to strengthen the Philippines' position in the international tourism market and encourage more travelers to discover the country's diverse destinations, cultures, and communities.-30-ABOUT TPBThe Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, mandated to market and promote the country both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. This is carried out through strategic partnerships with public and private stakeholders, anchored on travel trade shows and business meetings. For more information, please visit .

Maria Vanessa Abellon

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TPB concludes successful WTM London 2026 participation with PHP 835 million in sales leads News Provided By ODV Creative Media, Inc. November 26, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.