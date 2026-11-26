Signal archiving interface

Signal Archiving Users

Jatheon adds native Signal archiving to Jatheon Cloud, capturing messages, media, edits, deletions, and calls from employees' encrypted Signal chats.

- Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Signal is end-to-end encrypted, which is exactly why its conversations have been so hard for compliance teams to retain. Jatheon connects to each employee's own Signal account as a secure linked device, the same mechanism Signal uses for its desktop app, so there is no modified client, no app to install, and no MDM required.

Setup takes minutes. Administrators choose which employees to archive, and each employee links their Signal account by scanning a QR code. Archiving then begins automatically.

The connector captures one-to-one and group messages, photos, videos, voice notes, documents, and contact cards, along with stories, reactions, pins, and polls. Edits and deletions are recorded with the original always kept. Call events for one-to-one and group calls and group membership changes are also archived. If capture is interrupted, Jatheon adds a gap record, so nothing goes missing silently.

Administrators see every user's status at a glance and are notified by email if a connection drops. Enabling and disabling Signal archiving is captured in the audit log. Archived data stays in Jatheon Cloud or can be forwarded to an existing archive.

“Regulated firms can't ignore the channels their people actually use,” said Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon.“Signal archiving lets compliance teams capture and review these conversations without changing how employees work, and it shows exactly when and where any gaps occur.”

Reviewers can filter by Signal account and message type, then open results as a full conversation with edits, disappearing and view-once messages, reactions, and deletions clearly marked. Conversations can be tagged and exported to HTML or PDF with edits, deletions, and reactions included. Jatheon Cloud is an AWS-based platform that archives email, social, web, chat, text, voice, and files for retention, compliance, and ediscovery.

To learn more, visit Jatheon's Signal archiving page.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit jatheon.

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Jatheon Adds Signal Archiving to Jatheon Cloud News Provided By Jatheon Technologies Inc November 26, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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