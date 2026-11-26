Solar, Wind and Utilities Market Drivers

The Business Research Company's Solar, Wind and Utilities Market Outlook 2030: Why Renewables Will Win on Economics While Utility Prices Stay High

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key takeaways

.Renewables will provide the answer for a power-hungry world, driven by economics rather than politics.

.The Business Research Company expects solar generation to reach nearly $250 billion by 2030 at a 15% CAGR, and wind revenues to reach $350 billion at a 10% CAGR.

.Utility prices will stay elevated as ageing infrastructure is replaced and new demand arrives, with the $7 trillion utilities market growing at 6% a year.

Two things are true about energy as we head into 2027, and they can seem contradictory. Renewable power has never been cheaper to build. And the bills that households and businesses pay for utilities aren't going to come down soon.

Both of those ideas sit behind predictions in The Business Research Company's 2027 outlook. The first is that renewables will thrive, driven by economics rather than politics. The second is that demand from people and from new technologies will keep utility prices elevated.

How they fit together matters to anyone investing in energy, building energy-hungry infrastructure or planning costs over the next five years.

Planning energy investment or managing energy costs? Let us get to know each other.

Why Solar and Wind Power Will Keep Growing Even as Political Support Fades

Political will for net zero has faded in many countries. Targets are being softened and subsidies questioned. Yet I don't expect that to slow the build-out of renewables much, because the economics have changed decisively.

Low-cost solar panels and larger, more efficient onshore wind turbines have driven costs down dramatically. For new capacity, onshore wind and utility-scale solar are now clearly cheaper than coal, gas and nuclear. When the cheapest option is also the cleanest, investment follows without needing political encouragement.

In my view, solar power won't only become the dominant source of energy, but will drive an age of energy abundance in the medium term. Analysts, including at The Economist, have made a similar case about how quickly solar costs have fallen and capacity has grown.

We track the renewables and utilities market across more than 60 countries. Let us get to know each other.

Solar and Wind Market Size Forecasts to 2030

The Business Research Company expects global solar power generation to reach nearly $250 billion by 2030, growing at a 15% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. We expect wind revenues to reach $350 billion, at a 10% five-year CAGR.

.Utility-scale solar, the fastest-growing segment

.Onshore wind, driven by larger and more efficient turbines

.Storage and grid integration, essential as renewable share rises

.Corporate power purchase agreements from data centres and industry

Demand is the other half of the story. Electrification of transport and heating, the growth of data centres and the arrival of AI all mean the world will need far more electricity, not less. Renewables are the fastest and cheapest way to add that capacity at scale.

Want our detailed solar or wind forecasts by region? Reach out to our team.

Why Utility Prices Will Stay High Despite Cheaper Renewable Power

So if new power is cheaper, why will bills stay high? Mostly because of infrastructure. Much of the world's utility infrastructure, from grids to water networks, urgently needs renovation and replacement. At the same time, it has to expand to meet new demand from electrification, data centres and AI.

Those investment costs will be passed to consumers. Add the effect of wars and geopolitical tension on fuel prices, and it's clear that prices for utilities will remain elevated by wars and by high demand from new technologies.

Our models suggest the $7 trillion global utilities market will keep growing at a strong 6% a year.

Assessing how rising utility costs affect your business? Speak to one of our analysts.

What the Energy Outlook Means for Investors, Utilities and Energy-Intensive Businesses

1 developers should focus on cost and grid access rather than policy support

2 face a long investment cycle, with rising pressure on how costs are shared

3 businesses, including data centres, will increasingly need to secure their own power

4 and governments will keep debating who pays for the grid

Over time, the two ideas fit together. Cheap renewables should eventually bring energy costs down. But the transition requires a huge investment in grids and infrastructure first, and that bill will be paid over the next decade.

Our research team works with strategy, investment and market intelligence teams every week. If that sounds useful, let us get to know each other.

Frequently asked questions

Will renewables keep growing without government support?

Yes. Onshore wind and utility-scale solar are now clearly cheaper than coal, gas and nuclear for new capacity, so economics will keep driving the build-out.

How big will the solar and wind markets be by 2030?

We expect solar generation to reach nearly $250 billion by 2030 at a 15% CAGR, and wind revenues to reach $350 billion at a 10% CAGR.

Why will utility prices stay high?

Ageing infrastructure needs replacing and expanding to meet new demand, and those costs are passed to consumers, while wars push up fuel prices.

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About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm with more than 350 researchers and offices in the UK, the US and India. Its Global Market Model covers 27 industries and more than 60 geographies, providing market sizes, forecasts and analysis for businesses, investors and governments worldwide.



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