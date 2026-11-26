Supply Chain Market Report

The Business Research Company's Global Supply Chain Market Outlook 2027: China-Plus-One Strategy, Trends, and Asia-Pacific Growth Forecast

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key takeaways

.Companies will keep diversifying manufacturing beyond China, through some reshoring and more diversified sourcing within Asia.

.US tariffs and trade uncertainty have disrupted manufacturing in China, Taiwan and Vietnam, pushing China-plus-one strategies.

.Whatever happens to tariffs, the broader trend towards diversification will continue.

Over the past year, US tariffs and trade uncertainty have disrupted manufacturing across Asia-Pacific. China, Taiwan and Vietnam have all been affected, and companies with complex supply chains in the region have had to rethink where they make things.

At our 2027 Outlook Roundtable, I described how companies are responding. They are thinking of China plus one, or an additional country, to increase their manufacturing bases. That means more diversified sourcing within Asia, and in some cases reshoring closer to end markets.

I expect that diversification to keep going through 2027, and that it will continue whatever happens to tariffs. The underlying reasons have become structural.

Rethinking your manufacturing or sourcing footprint? Let us get to know each other.

What Is a China-Plus-One Strategy and Why Are Companies Adopting It?

A China-plus-one strategy keeps manufacturing in China while adding at least one other country as an alternative base. It's not a complete exit. It's insurance against disruption, whether from tariffs, geopolitical tension or supply shocks.

The appeal is simple. Companies that depended on a single country learned during COVID, and again during recent trade disputes, how exposed that made them. Diversification costs money, but concentration can cost far more.

.Tariff and trade policy uncertainty

.Geopolitical risk in the region

.The lessons of pandemic-era supply shocks

.Customer and investor pressure for resilience

Want the detail behind our supply chain numbers? Talk to one of our analysts.

How Tariffs, Energy Costs and Currency Moves Are Reshaping Asia-Pacific Supply Chains

Tariffs are only part of the picture. Energy costs are also a major pressure. India and China are both large energy importers, and higher energy costs squeeze government budgets and reduce the room for infrastructure investment.

Financial conditions matter too. With a strong US dollar and rising US bond yields, we have seen outflows of foreign institutional investment from Asia-Pacific markets. That affects the cost of capital for companies looking to build new capacity in the region.

At the same time, Asia-Pacific remains a growth story. The latest IMF projections show strong growth in India, China and several other economies, and investment in AI, data centres and hyperscaler capacity is rising across the region.

Want our view on manufacturing and investment trends in a specific Asia-Pacific market? Speak to one of our analysts.

Which Asia-Pacific Countries Benefit From Supply Chain Diversification?

The beneficiaries vary by industry. India is increasingly attractive for electronics, pharmaceuticals and engineering. Southeast Asian economies, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, are gaining in electronics assembly and consumer goods, although Vietnam has itself been caught up in tariff disruption.

For Japan, diversification brings its own opportunity. As my colleague James Catchpole noted at the roundtable, governments and companies are working to reduce dependence on Taiwan for semiconductors, and Japan is positioning itself as a key part of a more distributed chip supply chain.

Companies need to choose markets and sectors carefully. Markets such as India and China are highly price-sensitive, while Japan's priorities are shaped by ageing and productivity. A one-size-fits-all regional strategy won't work.

If your 2027 plans depend on supply chain trends, let us get to know each other.

What Supply Chain and Strategy Leaders Should Do in 2027

1 concentration risk across suppliers, components and logistics

2 alternative locations by industry fit, not just labour cost

3 energy costs and currency risk into location decisions

4 diversification as a multi-year programme rather than a reaction to the latest tariff

Diversification also changes supplier relationships. Companies moving production need new partners, new quality systems and new logistics routes, and those take time to build. The firms that start early, and invest in local relationships rather than just local factories, will find the transition far smoother.

Diversification is slow and expensive, and it rarely delivers the lowest unit cost. But in a world of persistent trade uncertainty, the companies with flexible supply chains will be better placed to protect margins and serve customers.

If you're building supply chain resilience into your 2027 plans, talk to our analysts.

The forecasts in this article come from TBRC's Global Market Model, which covers 27 industries. To see what it says about your business, let us get to know each other.

Frequently asked questions

What is a China-plus-one strategy?

Keeping manufacturing in China while adding at least one other country as an alternative base, to reduce exposure to disruption.

Will supply chain diversification continue if tariffs fall?

Yes. We expect the broader trend towards diversification to continue whatever happens to tariffs.

Which countries benefit from China-plus-one?

India and Southeast Asian economies such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, depending on the industry.

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The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm with more than 350 researchers and offices in the UK, the US and India. Its Global Market Model covers 27 industries and more than 60 geographies, providing market sizes, forecasts and analysis for businesses, investors and governments worldwide.

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