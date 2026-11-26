Semiconductor Market Share

The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Market Outlook 2027: Why Chip Investment Will Grow Rapidly and Spread Beyond Taiwan, Starting With Japan

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key takeaways

.Many countries will move to strengthen their position in the global semiconductor ecosystem and benefit from AI infrastructure investment.

.Governments are waking up to the risk of chipmaking concentrated in one geography, and attitudes have passed a tipping point.

.Japan is investing heavily, and the benefits extend across the data centre supply chain, from chipmakers to HVAC and power.

For decades, the world has relied on a very small number of places to make its most advanced chips, above all Taiwan. Governments now see that concentration as a serious security and economic risk, and they're spending to reduce it.

When our panel met for TBRC's 2027 Outlook Roundtable, I described how this is playing out in Japan, which has become one of the most active countries in rebuilding its position in semiconductors. I expect many countries to move to strengthen their place in the global semiconductor ecosystem, and benefit from AI infrastructure investment as they do.

Barriers to entry remain considerable. Chipmaking is among the most complex and capital-intensive industries in the world. But attitudes have passed a tipping point, and the investment is following.

Assessing the semiconductor or AI infrastructure market in Japan? Let us get to know each other.

Why Governments Are Investing to Reduce Dependence on Taiwan for Semiconductors

The risk is easy enough to describe. If production in Taiwan were disrupted, by conflict, blockade or natural disaster, the effects would reach almost every industry: phones, PCs, cars, medical devices and AI itself. My colleague Tim Gower warned at the roundtable that such a shock could be as significant as the financial crisis or COVID.

High demand adds to the urgency. AI has created enormous demand for advanced chips and memory, and supply has struggled to keep up. That combination of risk and demand is driving public and private investment in new capacity outside Taiwan.

.National subsidies and industrial policy for chipmaking

.Partnerships between governments and leading chip companies

.Investment in advanced packaging, materials and equipment

.Data centre build-outs that create local demand for chips

Have a semiconductor question this article doesn't answer? Send it to our research team.

How Japan Is Rebuilding Its Position in the Global Semiconductor Industry

Japan was once a world leader in semiconductors, and it's determined to regain ground. According to figures discussed at our roundtable, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has sharply increased its budget for AI and semiconductors, and state-backed chipmaker Rapidus is central to the country's plans for advanced manufacturing.

Private investment is following. Microsoft has announced a multi-year investment plan in Japan with partners including SoftBank and Sakura Internet, aimed at expanding AI and cloud infrastructure. On current momentum, the Japanese semiconductor market is projected to grow by probably about 20% over the next year or two.

Want our assessment of Japan's semiconductor and data centre supply chain? Talk to our analysts.

Which Industries Benefit From Japan's Semiconductor and Data Centre Investment?

The benefits extend well beyond chipmakers. Data centre construction creates demand all along the supply chain. Companies in HVAC and cooling, specialist printing and materials, and electric power and energy infrastructure are all seeing opportunities as Japan builds out capacity.

Japan also needs its own AI tools to keep pace with competitors, particularly China. That's fuelling a startup culture that, until recently, was seen as risky. Startups have now become prestigious in Japan, and many are focused on AI and cybersecurity.

.Chipmakers and equipment suppliers

.HVAC, cooling and building systems

.Materials and specialist printing companies

.Power generation and energy infrastructure

Curious how these semiconductor trends play out in your market? Get in touch.

What Semiconductor Diversification Means for Global Businesses in 2027

1 semiconductor supply chains to become more geographically distributed over time

2 Japan as a partner and location for chip-related and data centre investment

3 government incentives, which are shaping where capacity is built

4 for continued tightness in advanced chips and memory while new capacity comes online

New fabs take years to build, so diversification won't remove concentration risk quickly. But the direction has changed. Countries such as Japan, the US and members of the EU are all building capacity, and the global chip map in 2030 will look different from today's.

If you're planning around semiconductor supply risk, get in touch with our team.

Every figure here can be broken down by region and segment. Let us get to know each other, and we'll walk you through the numbers that matter to you.

Frequently asked questions

Why are countries investing in semiconductors?

To reduce dependence on Taiwan for advanced chips and to benefit from AI-driven demand.

How fast is the Japanese semiconductor market growing?

It's projected to grow by around 20% over the next year or two, driven by government and private investment.

Which industries benefit from semiconductor investment in Japan?

Chipmakers and equipment suppliers, HVAC and cooling, materials and printing, and power and energy infrastructure.

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The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm with more than 350 researchers and offices in the UK, the US and India. Its Global Market Model covers 27 industries and more than 60 geographies, providing market sizes, forecasts and analysis for businesses, investors and governments worldwide.

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