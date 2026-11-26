MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rewind Beauty Bar, a med spa located in the heart of downtown Fort Myers, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the practice's full range of aesthetic and wellness services, along with the personalized approach that has made it a trusted destination for clients across Southwest Florida.Founded by Eileen, a board-certified nurse practitioner with more than seventeen years of medical experience, Rewind Beauty Bar built its reputation on longer consultations and treatment plans tailored to each client's goals. The practice offers injectables, rejuvenating facials, body-contouring treatments such as T-Shape 2 and NeveSkin, waxing, and brow and lash services, along with a dedicated men's menu known as Dude's Den. Rather than treating each visit as a single transaction, the team focuses on building an ongoing relationship with every client who walks through the door.Beyond injectables and body contouring, Rewind Beauty Bar has built out a wellness side of its practice that includes hormone replacement therapy, GLP-1 weight-loss support, peptide therapy, and IV hydration. The goal, according to the team, is to treat aesthetics and overall wellness as connected rather than separate concerns. That philosophy extends to the practice's own skincare line, developed to help clients maintain results between visits, and to its membership program, which gives regular clients consistent access to the treatments that keep them feeling their best.“This award means so much because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every single day,” said Eileen, founder of Rewind Beauty Bar.“Our goal has always been to help people feel confident and cared for, not just treated, and this recognition tells us that message is coming through.”Looking ahead, Rewind Beauty Bar plans to keep expanding its wellness and aesthetic offerings while staying rooted in the personalized approach that earned it this recognition. The 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award serves as a marker of that consistency, and for a practice built on long-term relationships, it's a milestone the team plans to keep building on for years to come.Contact InformationCompany Name: Rewind Beauty BarPhone: 239-940-3418Email:...Address: 1815 Fowler Street, Suite 3, Fort Myers, FL 33901Website: rewindbeautybarFor more information, click here.

Rewind Beauty Bar

Rewind Beauty Bar

+1 239-940-3418

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rewind Beauty Bar Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 26, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.